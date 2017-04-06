Notre Dame transfer Devin Butler carted off Syracuse’s practice

Devin Butler‘s career at Syracuse has gotten off to an unhealthy start. Just how unhealthy, though, remains to be seen.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Butler was carted off the field toward the end of the Orange’s spring practice session Thursday. The school would only state that Butler sustained an unspecified injury, although the Post-Standard writes that the cornerback “was sitting next to a pair of crutches.”

The injury occurred amidst Syracuse’s eight practice out of the 15 allotted to them this spring.

In mid-December, Butler announced that he would be transferring from Notre Dame to Syracuse. As a graduate transfer, Butler is eligible to play immediately for the Orange in 2017.

Butler’s final months in South Bend, though, were steeped in controversy and injury.

Butler re-fractured a bone in his left foot in June, an injury that was expected to sideline the corner until mid-October. In August, Butler was arrested on felony charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement. Not long after, Butler was indefinitely suspended as a result of the incident.

His first three seasons with the Irish, Butler had played in 37 games. He started two games in 2014 and the regular-season finale in 2015. Prior to the injury and off-field issue, he was projected to start at one of the corner spots in 2016.