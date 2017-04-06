Report: Knee injury will likely cost Penn State starting CB John Reid the entire 2017 season

Penn State’s secondary may have suffered a very significant blow as it prepares for the 2017 season.

According to multiple media outlets, John Reid sustained what was described as a significant and serious injury to his knee during practice. DKPittsburghSports.com reported that Reid injured the ACL in his left knee “while cutting during a practice within the past week.”

A report from 247Sports.com indicates that the rising junior cornerback “will miss significant time and the injury will likely cost him the 2017 season.” The injury is reportedly of the non-contact variety.

There has been no official word from the football program on Reid’s status for the upcoming season.

After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2015 — he started two of those contests — Reid started all 14 games during the 2016 campaign. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten following the latter season.

Reid, who was also the Nittany Lions’ top punt returner, will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by some combination of Christian Campbell, Amani Oruwariye and Lamont Wade. Campbell is viewed as the favorite to take over for Reid.