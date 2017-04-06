Ryan Anderson adds further clarity to Deshaun Watson bar imbroglio

I think this may bring a merciful end to this particular story arc. Maybe. Hopefully?

A video on social media emerged over the weekend of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the engineer of the last-second win over Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year, being unceremoniously kicked out of a bar in Tuscaloosa. Reportedly, former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson, who played in the Tide’s death-in-the-family loss to the Tigers, and another ex-UA player, Wallace Gillberry, were among the individuals not-so-politely urging Watson and his girlfriend to exit the drinking establishment last Friday night.

Earlier this week, Anderson’s publicist claimed that his client approached Watson to suggest he leave “before the patrons escalated the situation.” Anderson even reportedly offered to pay Watson’s tab.

Wednesday, Anderson, a 2017 NFL draft prospect, offered further clarity to the situation, at least from his point of view. From al.com:

It was blown out of proportion. I didn’t ask him to leave,” Anderson said. ‘I simply made a suggestion. I told him it wasn’t smart for him to be there and if he had finished eating, he should get up out of there. That’s all it was.” Anderson said Watson understood the suggestion — “He didn’t take it the wrong way” — and quietly left the popular Tuscaloosa bar. In another video posted of the incident, a female customer is overheard saying the situation was “sad” as fans confronted a seated Watson. Anderson and Watson later texted and talked on the phone Saturday to make sure there were no lingering issues about the encounter. “I just let him know what I was trying to do,” Anderson said of their Saturday conversation. “I was trying to help him.

So, in summation, a handful of Crimson Tide fans were acting like Neanderthal degenerates still butt-hurt over the title-game loss and felt the need to show their asses to the player largely responsible for costing them another championship. A former Crimson Tide football player then helped defuse the situation and prevented it from escalating.

Pretty much the end of the story, right?