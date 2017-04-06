Stress fracture sidelines starting Oklahoma cornerback

At least it’s not prostitution-related when it comes to Oklahoma’s secondary, right?
Bob Stoops confirmed Wednesday that Jordan Parker suffered a stress fracture in his left foot. The rising sophomore cornerback, the head coach said, sustained the injury in a spring practice session last week.
As a result, Parker will miss the remainder of the Sooners’ spring practice.
Tentatively, Parker is expected to miss the next eight weeks. Such a timeframe would allow the corner to participate in summer workouts in June as well as make him 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
Parker started the last eight games of the 2016 season. He’s been pencilled in as a starter ahead of the start of the 2017 season.
Alabama may have fallen just shy of a second straight national championship last January, so why not emulate some of the plays used by a Super Bowl champion? The hiring of a former New England Patriots assistant coach as offensive coordinator was bound to make that a possibility.
Brian Daboll is busy working with the Alabama offense this spring as he takes over as offensive coordinator following the departures of Lane Kiffin (FAU) and Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), and he has been sprinkling in some plays that have helped contribute to the recent success in New England. Daboll has been taking advantage of his connections from his previous job by setting up instant conversations over FaceTime between Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
“We’re running some of the same stuff they’ve ran, so he’ll call Tom Brady and ask him what his top five plays are,” Hurts said, according to ESPN. “It’s cool because we’re running the same plays he’s ran.”
As if Alabama needed much help winning, now they’re getting professional advice from a future hall of fame quarterback and an all-pro tight end and more. The rich get richer.
And don’t forget, Brady is 1-0 in his career against Alabama. He led Michigan to an Orange Bowl victory over the Crimson Tide with 369 pasing yards and four touchdowns at the end of the 1999 season. Of course, that was before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.
The Penn State trustee who said he was “running out of sympathy” for the victims of former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky will reportedly not seek a second term on the board of trustees in State College. Al Lord made his decision official while speaking at a forum.
“I’ll continue to work with you guys,” Lord said to his fellow alumni candidates, according to PennLive. “I’m just not sitting through any more of those meetings.”
Lord informed fellow trustee Anthony Lubrano that his decision was not related to his controversial comments to the Chronicle of Higher Education, although the timing of his decision sure seems to suggest it is a coincidence.
”Of course I’m disappointed,” said Lubrano. ”Al was the most cerebral member of the board. He’ll be missed.”
Lord was elected to the Penn State Board of Trustees in 2014 on the strength of attacking the university’s handling of the entire Sandusky scandal, with an emphasis on defending former head coach Joe Paterno and former university president Graham Spanier. Spanier was recently convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment and is currently awaiting sentencing. Two other Penn State officials connected to the scandal, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, are also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment.
Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-abuse charges in June 2012. He is currently serving a prison sentence of at least 30 years, which is essentially a life sentence at this stage in his life.
The American Athletic Conference is expected to vote on a proposal to invite Wichita State to join the conference on Friday. If approved, the AAC would add Wichita State as a full member, with the notable exception of football, as the Shockers have not stepped foot on a football field since discontinuing the program in 1986. If accepted into the AAC, do not expect this to spur the reviving of the program.
As fun as it would be to see Wichita State attempt a comeback in college football, and it seems that idea has been on the minds of some recently, the economics simply are not in favor of such a move at this time. For starters, the travel just within the conference would be a burden that would take a toll on the initial benefits to joining the AAC in other sports. But starting up a program with the intent to play FBS football is a serious commitment that must be planned out well in advance. That is not to say it should not be an option if the school has the inkling in the future, but for right now that is simply not in the cards.
Wichita State has done its homework over the years about a possible return to football. In 1992, the university conducted a feasibility study and determined it needed $24 million in stadium renovations in order to comply with 1-A football regulations at the time. Five years later it was determined it would cost $11 million to revive the football program and a handful of women’s sports. A year later, in 1998, the university’s advisory board recommended reinstating football following a 15-month study, but the recommendation failed to lead to a football comeback. In 2006, the mayor of Wichita proposed using public funds to help revive the program, only to drop the plan less than a month after suggesting it. And as recently as in 2012, the formation of a club football team was made with the intent of paving a path back to a full program rebirth at Wichita State. Here we are five years later and nothing has come of that either.
There is also the fact the AAC is not in need of adding any football members. The most recent addition of Navy as a football-only member brought balance to the conference lineup with a full 12 members. Unless the AAC loses a school to another conference, the need to fill a spot in the football lineup is non-existent for the foreseeable future. The Big 12’s flirting and teasing with AAC members without ever extending a formal invite to the conference made sure of that.
Wichita State should also be mindful of the experiences other programs are currently having in the evolving college football landscape. Idaho just became the first FBS program to drop down to the FCS. New Mexico State is left in isolation as an independent after being cut loose as a football member of the Sun Belt Conference. UMass was recently let go by the MAC and some members of the UMass community would prefer to see the program follow Idaho’s lead and return to the FCS.
Simply put, unless Wichita State has some serious funding behind the launch of a revived football program, the timing and climate is just too unsettling to consider such an option.
Over the next couple of seasons, there’s no room at the scheduling inn for Michigan State.
Citing a public records request, FBSchedules.com is reporting that MSU will play host to Tulsa on Aug. 31, 2019, in East Lansing. Per the contract, the Golden Hurricane will receive a guarantee of $1.2 million.
The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.
It also means that the Spartans’ non-conference schedules in both 2018 and 2019 are already complete. MSU will play host to Utah State and Central Michigan and travel to Arizona State in the former season, while all three of their 2019 non-conference games will be played at Spartan Stadium — Western Michigan, ASU and, of course, Tulsa. This season will also see MSU play three out-of-conference games at home — Bowling Green, WMU and Notre Dame.
The Golden Hurricane, meanwhile, will have to tweak their non-conference slate in 2019 because of the game with the Spartans. “Tulsa already had four non-conference games scheduled for 2019, so one previously announced game will likely either be postponed to a later season or canceled altogether,” the scheduling website writes. Those four games are at San Jose State and Louisiana-Lafayette and home matchups with Oklahoma State and Wyoming.