Wyoming announces three dismissals, five suspensions

It was a very busy day on the punishment front for the Wyoming football program.

In a press release, the football program announced that three players have been dismissed from Craig Bohl‘s team — redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker; redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Harvey; and redshirt freshman fullback Zach Taylor. The only reason given for the trio dismissals was a violation of unspecified team rules.

Additionally, five players have been “temporarily suspended” for, again, unspecified violations of team rules — redshirt freshman running back Mike Green II; junior cornerback Antonio Hull; senior free safety Tim Kamana; redshirt freshman linebacker Adrian King; and junior linebacker Chavez Pownell Jr.

The release added that “Bohl will not have any further comment regarding the dismissals or suspensions, nor will anyone else with UW Athletics.”

Hull (pictured) is the most notable of the names listed as he started 11 of 14 games for the Cowboys last season. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions, while his 79 tackles were fifth. Both Kamana and Pownell played in all 14 games in 2016 without any starts.

None of the dismissed players ever played a down for the Cowboys, nor have any of the other suspended players.