Aggies wideout cites jock itch as defense for allegedly exposing himself to tutors

A few hours ago, my colleague John Taylor wrote, “another day, another headline I’d never imagined I’d ever write” in reference to Texas A&M receiver Kirk Merritt facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to tutors.

I’ll see that, and raise you this one.

Merritt’s attorney, Rick Davis, released a statement on Friday afternoon to the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and let’s just say that there’s a very interesting reason as to why the wideout was allegedly exposing himself.

Here’s the most relevant part: “While Kirk is very embarrassed about this situation, and has apologized to the two tutors that he offended, he did not intend to gratify anyone by exposing himself. The fact is that Kirk had a bad case of jock itch.”

We’re guessing that’s probably not the most unique excuse used in the court of law in Texas to defend one’s self from Section 21.08 of the state’s Penal Code, but it certainly is pretty unique to a case when it comes to college athletics. The Aggies are still going through spring football with Merritt participating so it might be a while before this case is wrapped up.

In the mean time, let’s hope for everybody’s sake that Merritt finds the appropriate time and space to scratch that, um, itch.