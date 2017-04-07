A&M WR Kirk Merritt facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to tutors

Another day, another headline I’d never imagined I’d ever write.
According to the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman, Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt pleaded not guilty late last month to a pair of indecent exposure charges. The charges stem from a pair of incidents from last October, and allegedly involve Merritt exposing himself to female academic tutors.
From Zwerneman’s report:
In one count, an alleged victim accused Merritt of exposing and touching himself “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her “on or about” Oct. 24. About a day later according to a court document, another alleged victim claimed Merritt pulled down his shorts and held himself also “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her. The document describes both alleged victims as “offended or alarmed by the act of exposure.”
Both of the victims were tutors at A&M, a person with knowledge of the case said.
The university has yet to comment publicly on the development. Merritt, the Chronicle notes, has been participating in A&M’s spring practice.
Merritt had announced last June that he would be transferring from Oregon because of what he described as unspecified “family situations back home” in Louisiana. The next month, the receiver announced he would be transferring to A&M.
To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Merritt sat out the 2016 season. Counting this season, he has three years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star 2015 recruit, Merritt was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Playing in 12 games as a true freshman, Merritt caught five passes for 61 yards. He added another 13 yards on three carries.