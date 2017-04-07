Auburn reportedly the landing spot for Florida State grad transfer lineman Wilson Bell

It appears Wilson Bell has settled on a new college football home.
247Sports.com is reporting Friday that Bell, who played his high school football in Mobile, Ala., has made a commitment to continue his collegiate playing career at Auburn. Bell is scheduled to graduate from Florida State this month, which would allow him to play for Auburn this coming season.
Jimbo Fisher had confirmed at the start of FSU’s spring practice sessions that the offensive lineman was looking to leave the Seminoles and play elsewhere.
Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season. He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year. Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.
Bell was also cited in late July of last year for hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle or property without leaving ID. The lineman had a court date scheduled for Sept. 15; he failed to appear, triggering a December arrest for, imagine that, failure to appear.