Duke transfer QB Thomas Sirk tweets decision to play for East Carolina

He may have left Duke, but Thomas Sirk will remain in the state of North Carolina.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, the erstwhile Duke quarterback revealed that he will spend his final collegiate season at East Carolina. As a graduate transfer, Sirk will be eligible to play immediately this season for the Pirates.
The move comes a week or so after Sirk had paid a visit to South Carolina.
Beyond blessed to have another year to play the game I love. I will spend my final year at East Carolina University ☠️☠️⚔️ #Pirates
— Thomas Sirk (@tsirk_1) April 7, 2017
In February of this year, Sirk announced his decision to transfer from the Blue Devils.
Sirk continues his recovery from what was a third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.
Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.