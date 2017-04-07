Associated Press

Duke transfer QB Thomas Sirk tweets decision to play for East Carolina

Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

He may have left Duke, but Thomas Sirk will remain in the state of North Carolina.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, the erstwhile Duke quarterback revealed that he will spend his final collegiate season at East Carolina.  As a graduate transfer, Sirk will be eligible to play immediately this season for the Pirates.

The move comes a week or so after Sirk had paid a visit to South Carolina.

In February of this year, Sirk announced his decision to transfer from the Blue Devils.

Sirk continues his recovery from what was a third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons.  Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.

Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November.

Auburn reportedly the landing spot for Florida State grad transfer lineman Wilson Bell

Florida State athletics
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

It appears Wilson Bell has settled on a new college football home.

247Sports.com is reporting Friday that Bell, who played his high school football in Mobile, Ala., has made a commitment to continue his collegiate playing career at Auburn.  Bell is scheduled to graduate from Florida State this month, which would allow him to play for Auburn this coming season.

Jimbo Fisher had confirmed at the start of FSU’s spring practice sessions that the offensive lineman was looking to leave the Seminoles and play elsewhere.

Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season.  He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year.  Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.

Bell was also cited in late July of last year for hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle or property without leaving ID. The lineman had a court date scheduled for Sept. 15; he failed to appear, triggering a December arrest for, imagine that, failure to appear.

A&M WR Kirk Merritt facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to tutors

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Another day, another headline I’d never imagined I’d ever write.

According to the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman, Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt pleaded not guilty late last month to a pair of indecent exposure charges.  The charges stem from a pair of incidents from last October, and allegedly involve Merritt exposing himself to female academic tutors.

From Zwerneman’s report:

In one count, an alleged victim accused Merritt of exposing and touching himself “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her “on or about” Oct. 24. About a day later according to a court document, another alleged victim claimed Merritt pulled down his shorts and held himself also “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her. The document describes both alleged victims as “offended or alarmed by the act of exposure.”

Both of the victims were tutors at A&M, a person with knowledge of the case said.

The university has yet to comment publicly on the development.  Merritt, the Chronicle notes, has been participating in A&M’s spring practice.

Merritt had announced last June that he would be transferring from Oregon because of what he described as unspecified “family situations back home” in Louisiana.  The next month, the receiver announced he would be transferring to A&M.

To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Merritt sat out the 2016 season.  Counting this season, he has three years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Merritt was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Playing in 12 games as a true freshman, Merritt caught five passes for 61 yards. He added another 13 yards on three carries.

NCAA violation leads Virginia to self-impose recruiting sanctions

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Virginia is the latest football program to find itself on the wrong side of the NCAA’s bylaws.

UVA announced Friday that the school’s athletic department self-reported a violation by the Cavalier football program involving impermissible contact with potential recruits that has resulted in a Level II violation.  The violations occurred within the first few months after Bronco Mendenhall took over the program.

Below is a portion of the school’s press release:

On May 10, 2016, UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall self-reported impermissible contacts that occurred by members of his coaching staff. The contacts took place during the last week of April and the first week of May in 2016.

The violations involved assistant football coaches, after a brief greeting, engaging with prospects to take a photograph. The action was deemed contact beyond the standard greeting and a violation of NCAA bylaw 13.0.2.5.2-Evaluation Period, bylaw 13.1.1.1 – Time Period for Off-Campus Contacts and bylaw 13.17.4.1-Recruiting Calendars-Football.

There were a total of 32 violations involving this action during a two-week period. The number of violations elevated the overall violation to Level II status.

The specific coaches responsible for the violations were not specified.  As for what specifically the unnamed coaches did?  They were verifying heights and weights of recruits.  Seriously.

From the NCAA’s “Public Infractions Decision:”

The violation in this case occurred when the institution’s newly-hired football staff decided to begin personally verifying the height and weight of position-specific prospects before extending scholarship offers to them. The staff made this decision in early 2016 after previously relying on third-party verification of a particular prospect’s height and weight, only to find when he arrived on campus that he was much smaller than expected. By that point, the staff had already extended a scholarship offer to the prospect. To avoid a recurrence of this situation, the staff decided to pose for photographs standing next to prospects in order to personally verify their height and weight. Thus, during the spring 2016 evaluation period, seven members of the coaching staff posed for photographs with a total of 32 prospects at 23 high schools. They distributed the photographs to other members of the football coaching staff via a group text message. The coaches engaged in this conduct from April 28, 2016, to May 6, 2016. They thought this direct, face-to-face contact was permissible because in their opinion it did not extend their interactions with the prospects beyond a standard greeting. The coaching staff was mistaken in this understanding.

By posing for photographs with these 32 prospects at their high schools prior to the end of the prospects’ junior year, the coaching staff engaged in in-person, off-campus contacts during an evaluation period. The parties agreed, and the panel concludes, that these were impermissible contacts in violation of Bylaws 13.02.5.2, 13.1.1.1 and 13.17.4.1.

As  a result of those indiscretions, UVA has self-imposed recruiting sanctions that the NCAA has accepted.

  • Public reprimand and $5,000 fine (standard NCAA penalties for Level II violations)
  • Self-imposed reduction from six to four off-campus contacts for those prospects with whom coaches took photographs
  • Self-imposed reduction of spring 2017 evaluations from 168 to 150
  • Self-imposed additional rules education for the football staff as to what is deemed an impermissible contact

“I am disappointed these actions occurred during engagements with prospects and resulted in violations,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “It is incumbent upon everyone associated with our program to have a complete understanding of the NCAA bylaws and interpretations and it’s my responsibility to ensure that happens. We have already taken steps with our compliance staff to improve our training and rules education to ensure we meet that standard. It is our goal to operate at the highest level of compliance to support the University and positively represent our students, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters and community.”

“I believe we have established a positive culture of compliance regarding the NCAA bylaws and Coach Mendenhall’s response, cooperation with the NCAA and steps to move forward following these violations confirms that commitment,”a statement from athletic director Craig Littlepage began. “This is a reminder to all of our programs of the level of diligence required regarding our dedication to compliance. We are committed to abiding by all NCAA rules and I expect our entire athletics department to operate with that goal in mind.

Shaq Wiggins barred by Louisville from transferring to five schools

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

We don’t yet know to where Shaq Wiggins will transfer.  We do, though, know a handful of places where he won’t.

Speaking to ESPN.com‘s Edward Aschoff, Wiggins confirmed that, in addition to other ACC schools, he has been by barred by Louisville from transferring Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky.  Kentucky and Purdue are on the U of L’s schedule this season, the other three are not.

It appears MSU is on the list because Todd Grantham, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, left Bobby Petrino‘s coaching staff to take the same job with the Bulldogs earlier this year.  It was thought that the Grantham connection could lead Wiggins to Starkville, a fact that, amidst his befuddlement, the cornerback confirmed.

“When [Petrino] said Mississippi State, I was like, it had to be deeper than what it seems to be because Louisville doesn’t play Mississippi State,” Wiggins told Aschoff. “It just so happened to be Mississippi State on there, once Coach Grantham left.

“I really don’t know what’s his state of thinking or why he chose to put Mississippi State on there. It’s something personal, but I have no idea why. It’s really not fair. …

“It would make sense for Mississippi State to be a part of one of my options.”

As for schools that are not on his no-go list, Wiggins, who said he will appeal the restrictions, confirmed that he’s strongly considering South Carolina and Tennessee.  A graduate transfer, Wiggins will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 at whichever school he ultimately chooses.  He hopes to make that choice in June or July.

In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.

Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.