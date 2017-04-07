LSU transfer Andy Dodd tweets move down to FCS level

We don’t yet know to where Shaq Wiggins will transfer. We do, though, know a handful of places where he won’t.

Speaking to ESPN.com‘s Edward Aschoff, Wiggins confirmed that, in addition to other ACC schools, he has been by barred by Louisville from transferring Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Kentucky and Purdue are on the U of L’s schedule this season, the other three are not.

It appears MSU is on the list because Todd Grantham, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, left Bobby Petrino‘s coaching staff to take the same job with the Bulldogs earlier this year. It was thought that the Grantham connection could lead Wiggins to Starkville, a fact that, amidst his befuddlement, the cornerback confirmed.

“When [Petrino] said Mississippi State, I was like, it had to be deeper than what it seems to be because Louisville doesn’t play Mississippi State,” Wiggins told Aschoff. “It just so happened to be Mississippi State on there, once Coach Grantham left.

“I really don’t know what’s his state of thinking or why he chose to put Mississippi State on there. It’s something personal, but I have no idea why. It’s really not fair. …

“It would make sense for Mississippi State to be a part of one of my options.”

As for schools that are not on his no-go list, Wiggins, who said he will appeal the restrictions, confirmed that he’s strongly considering South Carolina and Tennessee. A graduate transfer, Wiggins will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 at whichever school he ultimately chooses. He hopes to make that choice in June or July.

In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.

Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.