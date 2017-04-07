Mountain West alters revenue distribution plan based on TV appearances, but Boise State keeps sweetheart deal

One of the more obscure remnants of the realignment era in college athletics is the way the Mountain West distributes television revenue. Most notably, Boise State was allowed to keep a certain slice of the pie (slightly less than $2 million) as part of the condition that they would stay in the league, then the rest of the remaining members would split what was left — with a catch.
That catch turned out to be a form of a bonus system that gave a little extra to schools who appeared on national television on conference partners like ESPN and CBS Sports Network. It appears the MWC has had a change of heart about how things are being distributed because that is changing going forward next season.
Per the Idaho Statesman:
The conference determined the formula and bonus structure was not performing as it had been intended. Now, Boise State’s membership agreement and its ESPN deal were honored, meaning the school gets $1.8 million up front annually. That’s the average bonus payout Boise State got from 2013-15 under the contract it agreed to when deciding to stay in the Mountain West. The remaining revenue will be divided among the 11 football-playing schools outside Hawaii, worth approximately $1.1 million per year, meaning a total of $2.9 million for Boise State.
The bonus system was a bit of a sore spot for many schools in the league, something commissioner Craig Thompson conceded in an interview last July. The new deal looks to be a little more fairer to everybody in the league and probably won’t draw as many complaints as before (though that Boise State sweetheart deal from realignment remains). While the overall figures aren’t anywhere close to their Power Five peers, it’s still a nice chunk of change for many of the Mountain West athletic departments.
While Baker Mayfield is working his way through the Oklahoma defense during spring football this week, his attorney is helping the quarterback work his way through the court system.
The Tulsa World is reporting that Mayfield’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on the player’s behalf on Friday in Fayetteville District Court.
A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas back in February and has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest. He has since apologized for the incident but has not been disciplined by head coach Bob Stoops until the legal process plays out in Arkansas.
With Oklahoma’s spring game set to kickoff on Saturday, safe to say that both Stoops and his signal-caller will continue to face questions over what the next steps in the case will be.
Texas generates more revenue than any college program in the country so it’s probably not too surprising to hear that the Longhorns are pumping some of that money into re-doing their football locker rooms. After all, this is the start of a new era in Austin as Tom Herman takes over as head coach of the team.
Because everything is captured on video nowadays, the school naturally posted what it was like to take a sledgehammer to the old shells of the lockers. In the case of Herman, well, that first swing probably didn’t go quite how the coach imagined. Fast forward to the 90 second mark or so to take in the action.
If you want to skip the video, just take in the gif:
Now to be fair to Herman, the following swings were much, much better. That first one though, is certainly a case of life coming at you fast.
It appears Wilson Bell has settled on a new college football home.
247Sports.com is reporting Friday that Bell, who played his high school football in Mobile, Ala., has made a commitment to continue his collegiate playing career at Auburn. Bell is scheduled to graduate from Florida State this month, which would allow him to play for Auburn this coming season.
Jimbo Fisher had confirmed at the start of FSU’s spring practice sessions that the offensive lineman was looking to leave the Seminoles and play elsewhere.
Bell started all 13 games at right guard during the 2015 season. He began the 2016 season as the starter as well, but lost the job a couple of games into the year. Because of an injury, Bell regained the job with a month left in the season and started a total of five games in 2016.
Bell was also cited in late July of last year for hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle or property without leaving ID. The lineman had a court date scheduled for Sept. 15; he failed to appear, triggering a December arrest for, imagine that, failure to appear.
Another day, another headline I’d never imagined I’d ever write.
According to the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman, Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt pleaded not guilty late last month to a pair of indecent exposure charges. The charges stem from a pair of incidents from last October, and allegedly involve Merritt exposing himself to female academic tutors.
From Zwerneman’s report:
In one count, an alleged victim accused Merritt of exposing and touching himself “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her “on or about” Oct. 24. About a day later according to a court document, another alleged victim claimed Merritt pulled down his shorts and held himself also “while sitting in arm’s reach” of her. The document describes both alleged victims as “offended or alarmed by the act of exposure.”
Both of the victims were tutors at A&M, a person with knowledge of the case said.
The university has yet to comment publicly on the development. Merritt, the Chronicle notes, has been participating in A&M’s spring practice.
Merritt had announced last June that he would be transferring from Oregon because of what he described as unspecified “family situations back home” in Louisiana. The next month, the receiver announced he would be transferring to A&M.
To satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Merritt sat out the 2016 season. Counting this season, he has three years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star 2015 recruit, Merritt was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Playing in 12 games as a true freshman, Merritt caught five passes for 61 yards. He added another 13 yards on three carries.