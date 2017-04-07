Getty Images

Nebraska likely has lost two defensive players for upcoming season

Apr 7, 2017

In one fell swoop, Nebraska may have lost some significant depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore safety JoJo Domann, Mike Riley confirmed, sustained a torn ACL during practice earlier this week.  The injury is of the non-contact variety, which doesn’t portend well for the defensive back’s immediate football future.

In fact, after undergoing surgery next week, it’s very likely that Domann (pictured) will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season.

“It’s a disappointing thing for everybody,” the head coach said following Thursday’s practice. “I’m sure he’ll work hard to get back this year. I think from there, we also, since he didn’t redshirt, we have a year to play with there. So we’re going to be really conservative.”

Domann played in every game as a true freshman last season.  He was viewed as a player who would see significant playing time in the Cornhuskers’ secondary this season.

In addition to Domann’s injury woes, AJ Natter underwent surgery Thursday to repair damage to his patellar tendon.  The backup defensive lineman is also expected to miss the 2017 season because of the injury issue.

The past three seasons, Natter has played in a total of 11 games.

Tylin Oden places blame squarely on himself for Rutgers dismissal

Apr 7, 2017

Well isn’t this just a refreshing change of pace.

Thought of as Rutgers’ quarterback of the future, Tylin Oden was instead summarily dismissed from Chris Ash‘s football program earlier this week. In announcing the dismissal, RU would only allow that the sophomore signal-caller had been banished for violating unspecified team rules.

While he didn’t delve into the specifics either, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — on his shoulders.

“Coach Ash tried many, many, many times to help me and get me on the right track,” Oden said in an interview with nj.com. “There was only so many times he could try. So no hard feelings. I respect his decision and wish the best of luck to him for what he’s trying to do at Rutgers.”

Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.

He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.

Wyoming announces three dismissals, five suspensions

Apr 6, 2017

It was a very busy day on the punishment front for the Wyoming football program.

In a press release, the football program announced that three players have been dismissed from Craig Bohl‘s team — redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker; redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Harvey; and redshirt freshman fullback Zach Taylor.  The only reason given for the trio dismissals was a violation of unspecified team rules.

Additionally, five players have been “temporarily suspended” for, again, unspecified violations of team rules — redshirt freshman running back Mike Green II; junior cornerback Antonio Hull; senior free safety Tim Kamana; redshirt freshman linebacker Adrian King; and junior linebacker Chavez Pownell Jr.

The release added that “Bohl will not have any further comment regarding the dismissals or suspensions, nor will anyone else with UW Athletics.”

Hull (pictured) is the most notable of the names listed as he started 11 of 14 games for the Cowboys last season.  He tied for the team lead with three interceptions, while his 79 tackles were fifth.  Both Kamana and Pownell played in all 14 games in 2016 without any starts.

None of the dismissed players ever played a down for the Cowboys, nor have any of the other suspended players.

Suspended Tar Heel LB accused of sexual assault cleared by UNC’s Title IX office

Apr 6, 2017

A development Thursday could ultimately pave the way for a suspended player’s return to the North Carolina football team.

Thursday, the attorney for Allen Artis released a statement indicating that his client, after a “thorough investigation,” has been notified by UNC’s Title IX office that he “did not violate” any university policy.  A UNC student, sophomore Delaney Robinson, alleged in both a statement and press conference in mid-September of last year that she was raped by Artis on Valentine’s Day earlier that year.

According to Robinson, she reported the alleged rape to university police as well as the university’s Title IX office.  Additionally, she went to a local hospital after the alleged sexual assault, where evidence was collected in a rape kit.  Robinson’s father said his daughter, who has acknowledged drinking that night, immediately reported the alleged sexual assault.

In a statement, Denise Branch, Robinson’s attorney, said her client is “shocked and dismayed” that UNC’s Title IX office failed to hold Artis accountable.

“Ms. Robinson is shocked and dismayed by the failure of UNC Title IX office to hold Mr. Artis accountable for his actions,” Branch’s statement said. “She has appealed this initial finding which is subject to further administrative review.

Artis, who has claimed throughout that the sex was consensual, was indefinitely suspended by the football program the day after Robinson’s press conference.  Artis is still facing two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and assault; a trial date in that case hasn’t yet been set.

It’s likely that the university and football program are awaiting the results of that criminal case, as well as the appeal, before deciding what if any future Artis has with the Tar Heels as both a player and student.

In 2014 and 2015, Artis played in 25 games for the Tar Heels.  He had played in both games to start the 2016 season before the off-field issue surfaced.

Report: Knee injury will likely cost Penn State starting CB John Reid the entire 2017 season

Apr 6, 2017

Penn State’s secondary may have suffered a very significant blow as it prepares for the 2017 season.

According to multiple media outlets, John Reid sustained what was described as a significant and serious injury to his knee during practice. DKPittsburghSports.com reported that Reid injured the ACL in his left knee “while cutting during a practice within the past week.”

A report from 247Sports.com indicates that the rising junior cornerback “will miss significant time and the injury will likely cost him the 2017 season.” The injury is reportedly of the non-contact variety.

There has been no official word from the football program on Reid’s status for the upcoming season.

After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2015 — he started two of those contests — Reid started all 14 games during the 2016 campaign. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten following the latter season.

Reid, who was also the Nittany Lions’ top punt returner, will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by some combination of Christian Campbell, Amani Oruwariye and Lamont Wade. Campbell is viewed as the favorite to take over for Reid.