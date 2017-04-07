Nebraska likely has lost two defensive players for upcoming season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In one fell swoop, Nebraska may have lost some significant depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore safety JoJo Domann, Mike Riley confirmed, sustained a torn ACL during practice earlier this week. The injury is of the non-contact variety, which doesn’t portend well for the defensive back’s immediate football future.

In fact, after undergoing surgery next week, it’s very likely that Domann (pictured) will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season.

“It’s a disappointing thing for everybody,” the head coach said following Thursday’s practice. “I’m sure he’ll work hard to get back this year. I think from there, we also, since he didn’t redshirt, we have a year to play with there. So we’re going to be really conservative.”

Domann played in every game as a true freshman last season. He was viewed as a player who would see significant playing time in the Cornhuskers’ secondary this season.

In addition to Domann’s injury woes, AJ Natter underwent surgery Thursday to repair damage to his patellar tendon. The backup defensive lineman is also expected to miss the 2017 season because of the injury issue.

The past three seasons, Natter has played in a total of 11 games.