Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield enters not guilty plea in Arkansas arrest

While Baker Mayfield is working his way through the Oklahoma defense during spring football this week, his attorney is helping the quarterback work his way through the court system.

The Tulsa World is reporting that Mayfield’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on the player’s behalf on Friday in Fayetteville District Court.

A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas back in February and has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest. He has since apologized for the incident but has not been disciplined by head coach Bob Stoops until the legal process plays out in Arkansas.

With Oklahoma’s spring game set to kickoff on Saturday, safe to say that both Stoops and his signal-caller will continue to face questions over what the next steps in the case will be.