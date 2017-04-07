Getty Images

Penn State board wants trustee who derided ‘so-called’ Sandusky victims to step down immediately

By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

If it’s up to Penn State’s board, one of its members won’t see the end of his term.

In an email sent to the Chronicle of Higher Education last week, PSU trustee Albert Lord had sharp words for the victims of Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth,” the trustee wrote in a portion of the email. “Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial. As you learned, Graham Spanier never knew Sandusky abused anyone.”

This week, Lord, who apologized for what he described as “flippant and caustic” remarks, announced that he would not be seeking reelection to a second term on the board in the wake of the controversy his words caused. Lord did say, though, that he will finish out his first three-year term, which is set to expire June 30.

However, board chairman Ira Lubert and vice chairman Mark Dambly issued a statement Thursday in which they labeled Lord’s comments as “embarrassing” and “offensive” while also calling on the trustee to step down immediately.

Below is the statement, in its entirety:

Trustee Al Lord’s remarks about the brave victims of Jerry Sandusky were offensive and embarrassing to the majority of the members of the Penn State Board of Trustees, the university community and all victims of sexual assault.

“We strongly condemn them.

“Members of this Board must hold themselves to a higher standard and represent our university with respect for all. While Mr. Lord has publicly announced he no longer intends to run for re-election to the Board, he should do the right thing and step down immediately.

Lord has been a long-time and very vocal supporter of the late Joe Paterno and former PSU president Graham Spanier. Late last month, Spanier was found guilty on one count of endangering the welfare of children in a trial related to his role in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

Shaq Wiggins barred by Louisville from transferring to five schools

By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

We don’t yet know to where Shaq Wiggins will transfer.  We do, though, know a handful of places where he won’t.

Speaking to ESPN.com‘s Edward Aschoff, Wiggins confirmed that, in addition to other ACC schools, he has been by barred by Louisville from transferring Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky.  Kentucky and Purdue are on the U of L’s schedule this season, the other three are not.

It appears MSU is on the list because Todd Grantham, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, left Bobby Petrino‘s coaching staff to take the same job with the Bulldogs earlier this year.  It was thought that the Grantham connection could lead Wiggins to Starkville, a fact that, amidst his befuddlement, the cornerback confirmed.

“When [Petrino] said Mississippi State, I was like, it had to be deeper than what it seems to be because Louisville doesn’t play Mississippi State,” Wiggins told Aschoff. “It just so happened to be Mississippi State on there, once Coach Grantham left.

“I really don’t know what’s his state of thinking or why he chose to put Mississippi State on there. It’s something personal, but I have no idea why. It’s really not fair. …

“It would make sense for Mississippi State to be a part of one of my options.”

As for schools that are not on his no-go list, Wiggins, who said he will appeal the restrictions, confirmed that he’s strongly considering South Carolina and Tennessee.  A graduate transfer, Wiggins will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 at whichever school he ultimately chooses.  He hopes to make that choice in June or July.

In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.

Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.

LSU transfer Andy Dodd tweets move down to FCS level

By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

In the end, a former SEC football player will continue his collegiate playing career at a rung just below the FBS level.

Andy Dodd announced on his personal Twitter account Thursday that he has decided “to further my academic and football careers at McNeese State University.”  The move comes six weeks after the offensive lineman used the same social media website to reveal his decision to transfer from LSU.

As McNeese State is an FCS program, Dodd will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. This will be his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Dodd was a three-star member of the Tigers’ 2013 recruiting class, rated as the No. 17 guard in the country.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2013, the lineman played in eight games the next two seasons. He played in six games, with one start, in 2016.

Tylin Oden places blame squarely on himself for Rutgers dismissal

By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Well isn’t this just a refreshing change of pace.

Thought of as Rutgers’ quarterback of the future, Tylin Oden was instead summarily dismissed from Chris Ash‘s football program earlier this week. In announcing the dismissal, RU would only allow that the sophomore signal-caller had been banished for violating unspecified team rules.

While he didn’t delve into the specifics either, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — on his shoulders.

“Coach Ash tried many, many, many times to help me and get me on the right track,” Oden said in an interview with nj.com. “There was only so many times he could try. So no hard feelings. I respect his decision and wish the best of luck to him for what he’s trying to do at Rutgers.”

Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.

He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.

Nebraska likely has lost two defensive players for upcoming season

By John TaylorApr 7, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

In one fell swoop, Nebraska may have lost some significant depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore safety JoJo Domann, Mike Riley confirmed, sustained a torn ACL during practice earlier this week.  The injury is of the non-contact variety, which doesn’t portend well for the defensive back’s immediate football future.

In fact, after undergoing surgery next week, it’s very likely that Domann (pictured) will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season.

“It’s a disappointing thing for everybody,” the head coach said following Thursday’s practice. “I’m sure he’ll work hard to get back this year. I think from there, we also, since he didn’t redshirt, we have a year to play with there. So we’re going to be really conservative.”

Domann played in every game as a true freshman last season.  He was viewed as a player who would see significant playing time in the Cornhuskers’ secondary this season.

In addition to Domann’s injury woes, AJ Natter underwent surgery Thursday to repair damage to his patellar tendon.  The backup defensive lineman is also expected to miss the 2017 season because of the injury issue.

The past three seasons, Natter has played in a total of 11 games.