Penn State board wants trustee who derided ‘so-called’ Sandusky victims to step down immediately

If it’s up to Penn State’s board, one of its members won’t see the end of his term.

In an email sent to the Chronicle of Higher Education last week, PSU trustee Albert Lord had sharp words for the victims of Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

“Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth,” the trustee wrote in a portion of the email. “Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial. As you learned, Graham Spanier never knew Sandusky abused anyone.”

This week, Lord, who apologized for what he described as “flippant and caustic” remarks, announced that he would not be seeking reelection to a second term on the board in the wake of the controversy his words caused. Lord did say, though, that he will finish out his first three-year term, which is set to expire June 30.

However, board chairman Ira Lubert and vice chairman Mark Dambly issued a statement Thursday in which they labeled Lord’s comments as “embarrassing” and “offensive” while also calling on the trustee to step down immediately.

Below is the statement, in its entirety:

Trustee Al Lord’s remarks about the brave victims of Jerry Sandusky were offensive and embarrassing to the majority of the members of the Penn State Board of Trustees, the university community and all victims of sexual assault. “We strongly condemn them. “Members of this Board must hold themselves to a higher standard and represent our university with respect for all. While Mr. Lord has publicly announced he no longer intends to run for re-election to the Board, he should do the right thing and step down immediately.

Lord has been a long-time and very vocal supporter of the late Joe Paterno and former PSU president Graham Spanier. Late last month, Spanier was found guilty on one count of endangering the welfare of children in a trial related to his role in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.