Starting Iowa safety Brandon Snyder tears ACL

One of the main goals of every team entering spring practice is to exit it relatively unscathed injury-wise. Unfortunately for Iowa, that won’t be the case.
The football program confirmed Friday that Brandon Snyder has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The starting free safety suffered the injury during practice this week.
There’s no official timeline for a return — the school stated only that he’ll be out indefinitely — although it’s highly possible (likely?) that he will miss the entire 2017 season.
A former walk-on, Snyder started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He finished third on the team in tackles with 85, while his 53 solo tackles were second.
The 6-1, 210-pound defensive back’s three interceptions and two fumble recoveries tied for the team lead as well. His three forced fumbles were the most of any Hawkeye defender.
At least a little bit of fairness and/or common sense has cropped up in The ‘Ville.
Friday, Shaq Wiggins, who revealed earlier this offseason that he would be leaving Louisville as a graduate transfer, confirmed that he had been barred by head coach Bobby Petrino from signing with five schools — Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Kentucky and Purdue on the U of L’s 2017 schedule, so that pair makes some semblance of sense.
The most curious of the off-limit quintet is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are not on the Cardinals’ upcoming schedule, although their former defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, left this offseason for the same job at MSU.
Wiggins admitted that MSU would be high on his to-do list were it not for Petrino’s head-scratching restriction. As it turns out, Starkville will be an option as, because of a successful appeal, Wiggins will be permitted to transfer to MSU if he so desires. The restrictions on the other four schools remain in place.
In addition to MSU, Wiggins will also consider a couple of other SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee. The Bulldogs, though, would seem to be the prohibitive favorite based on his relationship with his two-time coordinator.
In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.
Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.
A few hours ago, my colleague John Taylor wrote, “another day, another headline I’d never imagined I’d ever write” in reference to Texas A&M receiver Kirk Merritt facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to tutors.
I’ll see that, and raise you this one.
Merritt’s attorney, Rick Davis, released a statement on Friday afternoon to the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and let’s just say that there’s a very interesting reason as to why the wideout was allegedly exposing himself.
Here’s the most relevant part: “While Kirk is very embarrassed about this situation, and has apologized to the two tutors that he offended, he did not intend to gratify anyone by exposing himself. The fact is that Kirk had a bad case of jock itch.”
We’re guessing that’s probably not the most unique excuse used in the court of law in Texas to defend one’s self from Section 21.08 of the state’s Penal Code, but it certainly is pretty unique to a case when it comes to college athletics. The Aggies are still going through spring football with Merritt participating so it might be a while before this case is wrapped up.
In the mean time, let’s hope for everybody’s sake that Merritt finds the appropriate time and space to scratch that, um, itch.
While Baker Mayfield is working his way through the Oklahoma defense during spring football this week, his attorney is helping the quarterback work his way through the court system.
The Tulsa World is reporting that Mayfield’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on the player’s behalf on Friday in Fayetteville District Court.
A Heisman Trophy finalist last season, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas back in February and has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest. He has since apologized for the incident but has not been disciplined by head coach Bob Stoops until the legal process plays out in Arkansas.
With Oklahoma’s spring game set to kickoff on Saturday, safe to say that both Stoops and his signal-caller will continue to face questions over what the next steps in the case will be.
Texas generates more revenue than any college program in the country so it’s probably not too surprising to hear that the Longhorns are pumping some of that money into re-doing their football locker rooms. After all, this is the start of a new era in Austin as Tom Herman takes over as head coach of the team.
Because everything is captured on video nowadays, the school naturally posted what it was like to take a sledgehammer to the old shells of the lockers. In the case of Herman, well, that first swing probably didn’t go quite how the coach imagined. Fast forward to the 90 second mark or so to take in the action.
If you want to skip the video, just take in the gif:
Now to be fair to Herman, the following swings were much, much better. That first one though, is certainly a case of life coming at you fast.