Starting Iowa safety Brandon Snyder tears ACL

One of the main goals of every team entering spring practice is to exit it relatively unscathed injury-wise. Unfortunately for Iowa, that won’t be the case.

The football program confirmed Friday that Brandon Snyder has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The starting free safety suffered the injury during practice this week.

There’s no official timeline for a return — the school stated only that he’ll be out indefinitely — although it’s highly possible (likely?) that he will miss the entire 2017 season.

A former walk-on, Snyder started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He finished third on the team in tackles with 85, while his 53 solo tackles were second.

The 6-1, 210-pound defensive back’s three interceptions and two fumble recoveries tied for the team lead as well. His three forced fumbles were the most of any Hawkeye defender.