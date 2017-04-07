Tom Herman takes a swing at demolishing Texas locker room, doesn’t go so smoothly

Texas generates more revenue than any college program in the country so it’s probably not too surprising to hear that the Longhorns are pumping some of that money into re-doing their football locker rooms. After all, this is the start of a new era in Austin as Tom Herman takes over as head coach of the team.

Because everything is captured on video nowadays, the school naturally posted what it was like to take a sledgehammer to the old shells of the lockers. In the case of Herman, well, that first swing probably didn’t go quite how the coach imagined. Fast forward to the 90 second mark or so to take in the action.

If you want to skip the video, just take in the gif:

Well thank you for gifting us this GIF for all of Tom Herman's tenure. https://t.co/K0nBBdAgFk pic.twitter.com/kR4opUn3ud — Ted Harrison (@tedvid) April 7, 2017

Now to be fair to Herman, the following swings were much, much better. That first one though, is certainly a case of life coming at you fast.