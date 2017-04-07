Tylin Oden places blame squarely on himself for Rutgers dismissal

Well isn’t this just a refreshing change of pace.

Thought of as Rutgers’ quarterback of the future, Tylin Oden was instead summarily dismissed from Chris Ash‘s football program earlier this week. In announcing the dismissal, RU would only allow that the sophomore signal-caller had been banished for violating unspecified team rules.

While he didn’t delve into the specifics either, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — on his shoulders.

“Coach Ash tried many, many, many times to help me and get me on the right track,” Oden said in an interview with nj.com. “There was only so many times he could try. So no hard feelings. I respect his decision and wish the best of luck to him for what he’s trying to do at Rutgers.”

Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.

He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.