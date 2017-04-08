Auburn trustees approve proposal for club seating upgrade to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn’s plans to provide some upgrades to Jordan-Hare Stadium appear to be coming along quite smoothly this week. On Friday, the Board of Trustees gave the green light to a proposal to spend $12 million to renovate the existing press box into much more profitable club box seating. On top of that, the university received the single largest financial gift in school history from a donor to go toward the fund-raising to the renovation project focusing on the south end zone.

The press box renovation would modify the stadium’s existing media area and convert the space into premium and club space seating, which in turn would turn a nice revenue stream for the university and athletic department moving forward. While the press box is going to be relocated to the southwest corner of the stadium, a spot that will be guaranteed to draw some criticism from those nitpicky and self-righteous media types, the current booths for coaches and TV broadcasts will remain where they are currently placed.

1. For those who have asked what will happen to the old pressbox once the new is relocated to the SW corner of JHS … pic.twitter.com/CB9rWlrPhB — AUFAMILY (@AUFAMILY) April 6, 2017

2. The 10,800sqft space will be renovated to convert it into new premium seating and new club space as well as updated coaches and tv booths pic.twitter.com/Gs2Z7rXtvw — AUFAMILY (@AUFAMILY) April 6, 2017

This is a project that could cause some slight issues during the football season, as the project is expected to commence this summer and conclude prior to the first kickoff of the 2018 season.

The $5 million donation came from the family of Raymond Harbert and Kathryn Harbert. The two serve as co-chairs on a campaign to promote Auburn University and have made significant contributions to the university in the past as well.

“Auburn University and Auburn Athletics has been an important part of my family’s life” Harbert said. “We want to see Auburn thrive on all levels – academically and athletically. Recruiting is the life-blood to building successful teams. Kathryn and I are pleased to invest in a project that will build on Auburn’s history of attracting top-talent.”

Follow @KevinOnCFB