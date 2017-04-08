Jimbo Fisher on Deondre Francois: He is a big-time player, he can lead

It has been a few years since Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has had reason to feel comfortable with his starting quarterback position in the spring. After Heisman Trophy-winning Jameis Winston moved on to the NFL, Florida State has had options at the position but never felt it had a sure-fire answer to plug in. That seems to be a bit different this spring in Tallahassee as Deondre Francois has already taken control of the position and gained the confidence in Fisher along the way.
”He is a big-time player,” said Fisher of Francois, according to the Associated Press. ”He can lead. He is tough, accurate and can throw the ball.”
Anyone who watched Florida State last year would agree. Francois can definitely throw the football. He opened the season by throwing for 419 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss to get things rolling. Ole Miss didn’t know what hit them.
Francois played in all 13 games for the Seminoles last season as a freshman. In those 13 games, Francois completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 196 yards and five more touchdowns, proving capable of helping out on the ground when needed without being labeled a dual-threat. Francois proved he could be a reliable player to lead the offense last fall by completing 12 percent more of his passes in the second half (although his third quarters were much more efficient than his fourth quarters), and 15 red zone touchdown passes without a single interception inside the opponent’s 40-yard line all season long.
“I’ve been focusing on consistency and doing a better job of managing the game and situations,” Francois said. ”I feel like I have gotten a lot better from experience. I made some mistakes last year and this spring I am getting the opportunity to improve.”
Francois may not have ended the season on a great personal note in the Orange Bowl by completing just nine of his 27 passes against a very stingy Michigan defense, but he clearly took some lumps as a freshman that can be used as teaching tools moving forward.
Auburn’s plans to provide some upgrades to Jordan-Hare Stadium appear to be coming along quite smoothly this week. On Friday, the Board of Trustees gave the green light to a proposal to spend $12 million to renovate the existing press box into much more profitable club box seating. On top of that, the university received the single largest financial gift in school history from a donor to go toward the fund-raising to the renovation project focusing on the south end zone.
The press box renovation would modify the stadium’s existing media area and convert the space into premium and club space seating, which in turn would turn a nice revenue stream for the university and athletic department moving forward. While the press box is going to be relocated to the southwest corner of the stadium, a spot that will be guaranteed to draw some criticism from those nitpicky and self-righteous media types, the current booths for coaches and TV broadcasts will remain where they are currently placed.
This is a project that could cause some slight issues during the football season, as the project is expected to commence this summer and conclude prior to the first kickoff of the 2018 season.
The $5 million donation came from the family of Raymond Harbert and Kathryn Harbert. The two serve as co-chairs on a campaign to promote Auburn University and have made significant contributions to the university in the past as well.
“Auburn University and Auburn Athletics has been an important part of my family’s life” Harbert said. “We want to see Auburn thrive on all levels – academically and athletically. Recruiting is the life-blood to building successful teams. Kathryn and I are pleased to invest in a project that will build on Auburn’s history of attracting top-talent.”
When it comes to a wager, Nick Saban is no welcher.
Apparently, the Alabama head coach and his Clemson counterpart, Dabo Swinney, have had a running bet the past two seasons that involves the loser coughing up dinner money. Swinney paid up after the Crimson Tide defeated his Tigers in the national championship game following the 2015 regular season.
Thanks to the last-second win by Swinney’s squad in this season’s title game, Saban was forced to return the favor, which he did — although the Clemson coach was still forced to dig into his own wallet to cover the entire tab.
“He paid up on my spring break,” Swinney, as relayed by TigerNet.com, said in a radio interview. “His spring break was the week before mine. He got me a really nice dinner certificate to a place called Temptation down in Florida. We had a great – probably the best meal I’ve ever had. It was awesome. We had appetizers and dessert to go with it. It was great.
“I did have to dip into my pocket for 50 bucks, though, but it was all good.”
Jalen Hurd‘s cross-country tour to find a new college football home continues, with a Big 12 football program next up on the former Tennessee running back’s to-do list.
247Sports.com is reporting that Hurd has scheduled an official visit to Baylor this weekend. Hurd has already taken visits to Cal, Louisville (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE).
Oregon has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, although it’s unclear if Eugene will serve as the fifth of his allotted five official visits. The back is, though, expected to make a decision in the next month or two.
Hurd, who could shift to tight end at his new home, will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season regardless of where he ends up at the FBS level. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.
In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.
Just one day after resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’s time to reset it again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, two Utah State football players, cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray, were arrested Thursday and being held on suspicion of burglary and theft. The arrests are the culmination of an investigation that reaches back to late last year.
From the website’s report:
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers had been investigating two burglaries that allegedly occurred in December. In both cases, the victims reported their video game consoles had been stolen, along with some games.
In March, one of the consoles was traced to a person in Salt Lake. Police officers interviewed the person and learned that the console had recently been purchased from a video game store in Sugar House.
When officers contacted the store they found the rest of the stolen merchandise that had allegedly been pawned by Murray and Brown.
This latest run-in with the law could prove especially problematic for Murray. From the Utah Statesman:
Murray, a linebacker, was arrested in December on drug charges. He was given a Plea in Abeyance — meaning he is required to complete community service, educational programs and meet monthly with a probation officer through Professional Probation Services. After he completes his requirements, he is eligible to have the charges removed from his record.
However, if convicted for the theft and burglary charges, Murray’s Plea in Abeyance could be revoked.
The USU football program has yet to publicly comment on the legal developments.
Both of the players took redshirts for their true freshman seasons and have yet to appear in a game for the Aggies.