Kirk Ferentz on Iowa’s spring progress: We’re not a very good team right now

If you thought all of the talk from coaches in the spring had an optimistic outlook, think again. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is calling it like he sees it so far this spring, and the picture is not a very pretty one for the Hawkeyes.
”We’re not a real good football team right now. Don’t expect to be in April, and the objective is to be ready when the season start,” Ferentz told reporters on Friday. That seems kind of blunt, but that is fair. Every team figures to have some room for improvement in the spring, even for a defending national champion like Clemson or an annual powerhouse like Alabama or Ohio State. The good news is Ferentz did have at least a couple of positive things to say about this team so far this spring.”We see a lot of individual improvement going on right now. We’re doing some good things at time, but…we can’t get lined up sometimes. The formations are different, the language we’re using is different. So the guys are getting used to that still, and we expected that.”
Part of the issue for Iowa comes from learning a new scheme being put into motion by Brian Ferentz, the team’s new offensive coordinator and son of the head coach. Any time a new offensive strategy is put in place, it can take some time to adjust and fine-tune.
”They’re doing some good things. But again, we’re not real consistent,” Kirk Ferentz said. ”I’m not expecting this thing to just clear up in the next two weeks.”
“There’s a lot more motions,” Iowa wide receiver Devonte Young explained. “A lot more deep routes, a lot more run-pass concepts so you don’t know like what’s going to happen.”
Are we about to see Iowa air it out down field more in 2017? That would certainly be a change of pace for the Hawkeyes.
Florida State may have no issues regarding its quarterback situation this spring, but what about the Gators? After wrapping up the spring practice schedule with a Friday night spring scrimmage, it seems there is a clear winner in the quarterback race in Gainesville.
Feleipe Franks , a redshirt freshman, looks destined to be the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators in 2017. If there was any doubt heading into the annual spring game, it should be removed promptly following the performances from Friday night. Franks took the majority of the first-team snaps on offense, got a break in the second half and no other quarterback came close to matching what Franks showed. That is not to say Franks was invincible in the spring game because he most certainly was not. Franks completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown. the stats are what they are, but the opportunity to prove you possess the ability to move the offense is more important in the spring when there is a quarterback competition, and Franks appeared to do well enough in that department.
Florida head coach Jim McElwain also recently suggested there was beginning to be some separation among the quarterbacks competing for the job, although he remained a bit reserved in tipping his hand until Friday.
“He’s ahead,” McElwain said, referring to Francois. “He played decent. … He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it.”
Franks will still have to show he is the right man for the job over the summer as the new season approaches, but coming out of the spring it is now his job to lose.
It has been a few years since Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has had reason to feel comfortable with his starting quarterback position in the spring. After Heisman Trophy-winning Jameis Winston moved on to the NFL, Florida State has had options at the position but never felt it had a sure-fire answer to plug in. That seems to be a bit different this spring in Tallahassee as Deondre Francois has already taken control of the position and gained the confidence in Fisher along the way.
”He is a big-time player,” said Fisher of Francois, according to the Associated Press. ”He can lead. He is tough, accurate and can throw the ball.”
Anyone who watched Florida State last year would agree. Francois can definitely throw the football. He opened the season by throwing for 419 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss to get things rolling. Ole Miss didn’t know what hit them.
Francois played in all 13 games for the Seminoles last season as a freshman. In those 13 games, Francois completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 196 yards and five more touchdowns, proving capable of helping out on the ground when needed without being labeled a dual-threat. Francois proved he could be a reliable player to lead the offense last fall by completing 12 percent more of his passes in the second half (although his third quarters were much more efficient than his fourth quarters), and 15 red zone touchdown passes without a single interception inside the opponent’s 40-yard line all season long.
“I’ve been focusing on consistency and doing a better job of managing the game and situations,” Francois said. ”I feel like I have gotten a lot better from experience. I made some mistakes last year and this spring I am getting the opportunity to improve.”
Francois may not have ended the season on a great personal note in the Orange Bowl by completing just nine of his 27 passes against a very stingy Michigan defense, but he clearly took some lumps as a freshman that can be used as teaching tools moving forward.
Auburn’s plans to provide some upgrades to Jordan-Hare Stadium appear to be coming along quite smoothly this week. On Friday, the Board of Trustees gave the green light to a proposal to spend $12 million to renovate the existing press box into much more profitable club box seating. On top of that, the university received the single largest financial gift in school history from a donor to go toward the fund-raising to the renovation project focusing on the south end zone.
The press box renovation would modify the stadium’s existing media area and convert the space into premium and club space seating, which in turn would turn a nice revenue stream for the university and athletic department moving forward. While the press box is going to be relocated to the southwest corner of the stadium, a spot that will be guaranteed to draw some criticism from those nitpicky and self-righteous media types, the current booths for coaches and TV broadcasts will remain where they are currently placed.
This is a project that could cause some slight issues during the football season, as the project is expected to commence this summer and conclude prior to the first kickoff of the 2018 season.
The $5 million donation came from the family of Raymond Harbert and Kathryn Harbert. The two serve as co-chairs on a campaign to promote Auburn University and have made significant contributions to the university in the past as well.
“Auburn University and Auburn Athletics has been an important part of my family’s life” Harbert said. “We want to see Auburn thrive on all levels – academically and athletically. Recruiting is the life-blood to building successful teams. Kathryn and I are pleased to invest in a project that will build on Auburn’s history of attracting top-talent.”
When it comes to a wager, Nick Saban is no welcher.
Apparently, the Alabama head coach and his Clemson counterpart, Dabo Swinney, have had a running bet the past two seasons that involves the loser coughing up dinner money. Swinney paid up after the Crimson Tide defeated his Tigers in the national championship game following the 2015 regular season.
Thanks to the last-second win by Swinney’s squad in this season’s title game, Saban was forced to return the favor, which he did — although the Clemson coach was still forced to dig into his own wallet to cover the entire tab.
“He paid up on my spring break,” Swinney, as relayed by TigerNet.com, said in a radio interview. “His spring break was the week before mine. He got me a really nice dinner certificate to a place called Temptation down in Florida. We had a great – probably the best meal I’ve ever had. It was awesome. We had appetizers and dessert to go with it. It was great.
“I did have to dip into my pocket for 50 bucks, though, but it was all good.”