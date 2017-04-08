Nick Saban makes good on dinner bet with Dabo Swinney

When it comes to a wager, Nick Saban is no welcher.

Apparently, the Alabama head coach and his Clemson counterpart, Dabo Swinney, have had a running bet the past two seasons that involves the loser coughing up dinner money. Swinney paid up after the Crimson Tide defeated his Tigers in the national championship game following the 2015 regular season.

Thanks to the last-second win by Swinney’s squad in this season’s title game, Saban was forced to return the favor, which he did — although the Clemson coach was still forced to dig into his own wallet to cover the entire tab.

“He paid up on my spring break,” Swinney, as relayed by TigerNet.com, said in a radio interview. “His spring break was the week before mine. He got me a really nice dinner certificate to a place called Temptation down in Florida. We had a great – probably the best meal I’ve ever had. It was awesome. We had appetizers and dessert to go with it. It was great.

“I did have to dip into my pocket for 50 bucks, though, but it was all good.”