Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks comes out of spring as Florida Gators’ starting QB to beat

Florida State may have no issues regarding its quarterback situation this spring, but what about the Gators? After wrapping up the spring practice schedule with a Friday night spring scrimmage, it seems there is a clear winner in the quarterback race in Gainesville.

Feleipe Franks , a redshirt freshman, looks destined to be the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators in 2017. If there was any doubt heading into the annual spring game, it should be removed promptly following the performances from Friday night. Franks took the majority of the first-team snaps on offense, got a break in the second half and no other quarterback came close to matching what Franks showed. That is not to say Franks was invincible in the spring game because he most certainly was not. Franks completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 119 yards and a touchdown. the stats are what they are, but the opportunity to prove you possess the ability to move the offense is more important in the spring when there is a quarterback competition, and Franks appeared to do well enough in that department.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain also recently suggested there was beginning to be some separation among the quarterbacks competing for the job, although he remained a bit reserved in tipping his hand until Friday.

“He’s ahead,” McElwain said, referring to Francois. “He played decent. … He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it.”

Franks will still have to show he is the right man for the job over the summer as the new season approaches, but coming out of the spring it is now his job to lose.

