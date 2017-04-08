TE Jace Sternberger tweets decision to transfer from Kansas

As all the cool kids are doing these days, Jace Sternberger took to social media to announce a move.

On his personal Twitter account, the tight end revealed that he will be transferring from Kansas. No specific reason for the decision was given by the rising redshirt sophomore for the decision.

“These past two years have been amazing and a true learning experience,” Sternberger wrote. “I will forever be grateful for all of the friendships that I have made over this time period.”

A three-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2015 recruiting class, Sternberger was rated as the No. 65 tight end and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. KU was the only Power Five program to offer him a scholarship.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Sternberger played in 10 games last season. He caught one pass for five yards.