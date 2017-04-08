TE Jace Sternberger tweets decision to transfer from Kansas

As all the cool kids are doing these days, Jace Sternberger took to social media to announce a move.
On his personal Twitter account, the tight end revealed that he will be transferring from Kansas. No specific reason for the decision was given by the rising redshirt sophomore for the decision.
“These past two years have been amazing and a true learning experience,” Sternberger wrote. “I will forever be grateful for all of the friendships that I have made over this time period.”
A three-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2015 recruiting class, Sternberger was rated as the No. 65 tight end and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. KU was the only Power Five program to offer him a scholarship.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Sternberger played in 10 games last season. He caught one pass for five yards.
Just one day after resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, it’s time to reset it again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, two Utah State football players, cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray, were arrested Thursday and being held on suspicion of burglary and theft. The arrests are the culmination of an investigation that reaches back to late last year.
From the website’s report:
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers had been investigating two burglaries that allegedly occurred in December. In both cases, the victims reported their video game consoles had been stolen, along with some games.
In March, one of the consoles was traced to a person in Salt Lake. Police officers interviewed the person and learned that the console had recently been purchased from a video game store in Sugar House.
When officers contacted the store they found the rest of the stolen merchandise that had allegedly been pawned by Murray and Brown.
This latest run-in with the law could prove especially problematic for Murray. From the Utah Statesman:
Murray, a linebacker, was arrested in December on drug charges. He was given a Plea in Abeyance — meaning he is required to complete community service, educational programs and meet monthly with a probation officer through Professional Probation Services. After he completes his requirements, he is eligible to have the charges removed from his record.
However, if convicted for the theft and burglary charges, Murray’s Plea in Abeyance could be revoked.
The USU football program has yet to publicly comment on the legal developments.
Both of the players took redshirts for their true freshman seasons and have yet to appear in a game for the Aggies.
Another day (hour?), another FBS transfer.
This time the personnel movement involves Notre Dame, with Spencer Perry confirming on social media that he has decided to move on from the Fighting Irish. “At this time, I am electing to transfer and continue my educational goals and football career elsewhere,” Perry wrote in a note posted to his Twitter account this week.
As a true freshman last season, the defensive back played in six games. Perry participated in nine of the practice sessions this spring before making the decision to transfer.
Perry was a three-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, and was an early enrollee who took part in spring practice last year.
At least a little bit of fairness and/or common sense has cropped up in The ‘Ville.
Friday, Shaq Wiggins, who revealed earlier this offseason that he would be leaving Louisville as a graduate transfer, confirmed that he had been barred by head coach Bobby Petrino from signing with five schools — Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Kentucky and Purdue on the U of L’s 2017 schedule, so that pair makes some semblance of sense.
The most curious of the off-limit quintet is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are not on the Cardinals’ upcoming schedule, although their former defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, left this offseason for the same job at MSU.
Wiggins admitted that MSU would be high on his to-do list were it not for Petrino’s head-scratching restriction. As it turns out, Starkville will be an option as, because of a successful appeal, Wiggins will be permitted to transfer to MSU if he so desires. The restrictions on the other four schools remain in place.
In addition to MSU, Wiggins will also consider a couple of other SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee. The Bulldogs, though, would seem to be the prohibitive favorite based on his relationship with his two-time coordinator.
In early May of 2014, Georgia announced that Wiggins had decided to transfer from the Bulldogs; later that month, he followed Grantham to the U of L.
Wiggins started at corner for the Cardinals in 2015, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. Injuries plagued him throughout the 2016 season, and he announced in January that he would be transferring a second time.
One of the main goals of every team entering spring practice is to exit it relatively unscathed injury-wise. Unfortunately for Iowa, that won’t be the case.
The football program confirmed Friday that Brandon Snyder has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The starting free safety suffered the injury during practice this week.
There’s no official timeline for a return — the school stated only that he’ll be out indefinitely — although it’s highly possible (likely?) that he will miss the entire 2017 season.
A former walk-on, Snyder started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He finished third on the team in tackles with 85, while his 53 solo tackles were second.
The 6-1, 210-pound defensive back’s three interceptions and two fumble recoveries tied for the team lead as well. His three forced fumbles were the most of any Hawkeye defender.