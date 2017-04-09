Miami QB Jack Allison reportedly injures shoulder in Hurricanes’ scrimmage

It’s pretty rare for any college quarterback to get hit in practice nowadays given the potential for injury so most head coach stay away from full-contact with their signal-callers.

That does not appear to be the case for Mark Richt at Miami this spring and it may have cost him a quarterback for the next several weeks.

A source told The Miami Herald that redshirt freshman Jack Allison suffered a minor AC sprain to his throwing shoulder after being hit during the Hurricanes’ scrimmage on Saturday. According to the paper, surgery is not expected to occur but it could sideline Allison for an unknown amount of time as he competes in the race to replace Brad Kaaya under center.

Richt didn’t mention the injury in his postgame recap with reporters but it was certainly clear that despite the setback with Allison, the coach was pleased with how stingy his defense played on Saturday. Miami figures to be pretty good on that side of the ball in 2017 so whoever emerges at quarterback should be fairly battle-tested in practice before the lights turn on in the opener against Bethune-Cookman.

The injury to Allison though, might just allow redshirt junior Malik Rosier to stake more of a claim to the starting job as one of the only players on the roster with significant experience. Redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde are also in the mix to take over for Kaaya.

Either way, safe to say the no-contact jerseys will be returning to the quarterback meeting room next week in the wake of one of them getting injured in Miami’s scrimmage.