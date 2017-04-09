Oklahoma LB Kapri Doucet announces transfer at end of spring

Sunday has not exactly been a day that has allowed Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to relax on the couch and watch the Masters on TV.
First freshman quarterback Chris Robison was arrested for public intoxication, now it appears the team is dealing with a transfer on the other side of the ball in linebacker Kapri Doucet.
Doucet was a junior college addition to the team last year who started four times in 2016 and appeared six other games. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Caleb Kelly both figure to start at outside linebacker for the Sooners this upcoming season so Doucet was likely to be splitting time as a backup going forward for the team.
That no longer appears to be in the cards however and Doucet will spend his 2017 season somewhere else with one year of eligibility remaining.
One of the more interesting graduate transfers this offseason was that of quarterback Max Browne, who made the cross-country move from USC to Pitt.
The former five-star recruit actually started the Trojans’ first three games last year but was benched in favor of Sam Darnold, who reeled off nine straight wins for the team last season. Browne figures to slide right in to replace Nathan Peterman for the Panthers but it still appears that the ending in Los Angeles still gnaws on the signal-caller a bit.
“I think I was kinda the guy that got the short end of the stick from a program that was in a tough situation. Obviously, Sam is the big name right now but if you look at our team after three weeks, it wasn’t a one player thing or one person issue,” Browne told FoxSports. “They felt they had to make a change and I got the short end of the stick. But it is what it is. I roll with that. I get it. I was pumped to see my guys do well. It was a tough one but that chapter is still open and still being written.”
Browne later said he had no regrets about his time at USC and is grateful for the memories made and the degree he earned from the place. It certainly seems like the ending didn’t go quite how he wanted — saying it was a “crazy weird deal and it kept getting weirder” — but that is now a driving force in him trying to succeed as Pitt’s likely new starting quarterback.
With USC set to begin the year in the top five of the polls and Browne finally getting his chance behind center, safe to say that everything could work out in the end for both parties in 2017 even it the transition wasn’t the smoothest for the quarterback.
Bob Stoops can’t catch a break with his quarterbacks in 2017.
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 titles, you would think the Oklahoma head coach would be in for a relaxing few months as the Sooners head into the season as a likely top 10 selection in all of the major polls. That has turned out not to be the case as OU has dealt with not one, but now two high profile arrests of its quarterbacks.
The Oklahoman reports that freshman signal-caller Chris Robison, who is just 18 it should be noted, was arrested on Sunday morning at 3:33 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. He was later released on bond but not before it surfaced that walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue was arrested on the same charge about two hours later.
“We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally,” an Oklahoma spokesman told the paper when asked for comment.
The arrest of Robison, a highly touted early enrollee, comes just hours after he took part in the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. It also follows a few days after teammate and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield pled guilty to several charges, including public intoxication, in a case in Arkansas.
Stoops still hasn’t announced any sort of formal punishment for Mayfield yet and it could be a while before anything surfaces on what Robison has to do to earn himself back into the good graces of the coaching staff. For now though, safe to assume that a few calls, texts and face-to-face meetings are going on in Norman to remind players of what not to do this offseason after a fairly newsworthy past few weeks for the team.
It’s pretty rare for any college quarterback to get hit in practice nowadays given the potential for injury so most head coach stay away from full-contact with their signal-callers.
That does not appear to be the case for Mark Richt at Miami this spring and it may have cost him a quarterback for the next several weeks.
A source told The Miami Herald that redshirt freshman Jack Allison suffered a minor AC sprain to his throwing shoulder after being hit during the Hurricanes’ scrimmage on Saturday. According to the paper, surgery is not expected to occur but it could sideline Allison for an unknown amount of time as he competes in the race to replace Brad Kaaya under center.
Richt didn’t mention the injury in his postgame recap with reporters but it was certainly clear that despite the setback with Allison, the coach was pleased with how stingy his defense played on Saturday. Miami figures to be pretty good on that side of the ball in 2017 so whoever emerges at quarterback should be fairly battle-tested in practice before the lights turn on in the opener against Bethune-Cookman.
The injury to Allison though, might just allow redshirt junior Malik Rosier to stake more of a claim to the starting job as one of the only players on the roster with significant experience. Redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde are also in the mix to take over for Kaaya.
Either way, safe to say the no-contact jerseys will be returning to the quarterback meeting room next week in the wake of one of them getting injured in Miami’s scrimmage.
One of the bigger storylines in college football heading into the 2017 season is who will replace superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson for defending national champion Clemson. The Tigers wrapped up spring football on Saturday afternoon and head coach Dabo Swinney was not shy in naming a favorite to take over under center but noted that the quarterback competition on the team is far from over.
“If we played a game today, Kelly (Bryant) would be the guy,” Swinney told ESPN after the game. “But we don’t play today. We play in September, and everything counts. I’m pleased with the spring all of them have had.”
A junior next season, Bryant has only seen limited action as one of Watson’s primary backups the past two years but is the favorite to take over in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he brings plenty of size to the position and is as good, if not better, a runner than his predecessor was. One problem going forward however? Tigernet.com reports that Bryant tore a tendon in his finger during the first series of the spring game and will need to rest it up for the next six weeks or so.
As a result, Bryant’s numbers during Saturday’s outing weren’t exactly what Clemson fans were hoping as he completed just 4 of 13 attempts for 43 yards and an interception.
Despite that type of performance, fellow signal-callers Tucker Israel, redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and highly touted early enrollee Hunter Johnson apparently weren’t able to close the gap between themselves and Bryant in Swinney’s eyes. The race to become the starter figures to go through several weeks of fall camp later this year but for right now at least, there’s a leader in the clubhouse among the Tigers’ four options at quarterback.