Arizona adds future game against FCS juggernaut North Dakota State

You would think by now that FBS programs would have learned to avoid scheduling a game against North Dakota State, but Arizona is the latest program to dare to schedule the Bison. Arizona will host North Dakota State on September 17, 2022.
Arizona is the third Pac-12 school on a future football schedule. North Dakota state previously had games scheduled against Oregon (2020) and Colorado (2024).
North Dakota State has won six straight games against FBS opponents spanning from 2010 through 2016. Victims along the way have included Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa. North Dakota State is not currently scheduled to face another FBS opponent until meeting Oregon on the road in 2020, and the future games against Arizona and Colorado are the only other games against FBS opponents currently lined up.
Of course, scheduling North Dakota State may be more acceptable to some compared to some other FCS programs or even some FBS opponents right now given the recent string of success, but how good will the Bison be by the time these games against FBS opponents come up? Who knows for sure. The Bison were just blocked from winning a national championship last season, but they will likely remain a national contender at the FCS level in 2017.
Unlike the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, the Pac-12 does not have a scheduling requirement for teams to play another power conference opponent each season. The conference also does not restrict its members from scheduling FCS opponents, as the Big Ten has recently moved in the direction of doing. Arizona will play one FCS opponent each of the next four seasons according to the current schedule (NAU in 2017, 2019; Southern Utah in 2018; Portland State in 2020).
The defending national champions welcomed the family back to Death Valley on Saturday for the conclusion of spring practices. The annual spring game drew a crowd of over 60,000 fans, which was more than 10,000 fans from the previous spring. As a result, Clemson currently leads the pack when it comes to spring game attendance, although that time at the top of the charts may not last very long if history is any indication.
A crowd of at least 60,000 fans is certainly nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to spring football, but Clemson should be expected to struggle to stay ahead of some of the annual heavy hitters in spring football attendance with upcoming spring games on tap. That begins this weekend when Ohio State holds its annual spring football game. Last year, the Buckeyes set a new national spring record with a crowd of 100,189, which topped the 99,391 Ohio State drew the previous spring in 2015. Hitting 100,000 fans may not be expected again in Columbus this weekend, but the history of the past few seasons shows Ohio State is among the top draws in the spring. In each of the previous three springs, Ohio State has had over 61,000 fans attend its spring game. Clemson may have won the battle on the field with Ohio State last January, but Urban Meyer may get the upper hand where it counts the most; spring game attendance (this is a joke, obviously. I’m clarifying that now because I know someone will get me on Twitter or in the comment section if I do not).
Ohio State is not the only spring powerhouse Clemson may slip behind in the coming weeks. Nebraska is another traditional leader in spring game attendance and the Huskers wrap up the spring in Lincoln this week. Nebraska has drawn over 72,000 fans each of the past two seasons and this year should see somewhere between 60,000-72,000 fans once again.
Next week will see Georgia (93,000 fans last year but roughly 46,000 fans each of the previous two seasons) make a push and defending Big Ten champion Penn State (65,000 last season) look to capitalize on the success of last season to fuel the enthusiasm for the Blue-White Game this spring. Not to be forgotten next week, of course, is Alabama. The Crimson Tide regularly pack in over 60,000 fans for its spring game and drew over 76,000 fans last season.
Sunday has not exactly been a day that has allowed Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to relax on the couch and watch the Masters on TV.
First freshman quarterback Chris Robison was arrested for public intoxication, now it appears the team is dealing with a transfer on the other side of the ball in linebacker Kapri Doucet.
Doucet was a junior college addition to the team last year who started four times in 2016 and appeared six other games. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Caleb Kelly both figure to start at outside linebacker for the Sooners this upcoming season so Doucet was likely to be splitting time as a backup going forward for the team.
That no longer appears to be in the cards however and Doucet will spend his 2017 season somewhere else with one year of eligibility remaining.
One of the more interesting graduate transfers this offseason was that of quarterback Max Browne, who made the cross-country move from USC to Pitt.
The former five-star recruit actually started the Trojans’ first three games last year but was benched in favor of Sam Darnold, who reeled off nine straight wins for the team last season. Browne figures to slide right in to replace Nathan Peterman for the Panthers but it still appears that the ending in Los Angeles still gnaws on the signal-caller a bit.
“I think I was kinda the guy that got the short end of the stick from a program that was in a tough situation. Obviously, Sam is the big name right now but if you look at our team after three weeks, it wasn’t a one player thing or one person issue,” Browne told FoxSports. “They felt they had to make a change and I got the short end of the stick. But it is what it is. I roll with that. I get it. I was pumped to see my guys do well. It was a tough one but that chapter is still open and still being written.”
Browne later said he had no regrets about his time at USC and is grateful for the memories made and the degree he earned from the place. It certainly seems like the ending didn’t go quite how he wanted — saying it was a “crazy weird deal and it kept getting weirder” — but that is now a driving force in him trying to succeed as Pitt’s likely new starting quarterback.
With USC set to begin the year in the top five of the polls and Browne finally getting his chance behind center, safe to say that everything could work out in the end for both parties in 2017 even it the transition wasn’t the smoothest for the quarterback.
Bob Stoops can’t catch a break with his quarterbacks in 2017.
Fresh off a Sugar Bowl victory and back-to-back Big 12 titles, you would think the Oklahoma head coach would be in for a relaxing few months as the Sooners head into the season as a likely top 10 selection in all of the major polls. That has turned out not to be the case as OU has dealt with not one, but now two high profile arrests of its quarterbacks.
The Oklahoman reports that freshman signal-caller Chris Robison, who is just 18 it should be noted, was arrested on Sunday morning at 3:33 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. He was later released on bond but not before it surfaced that walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue was arrested on the same charge about two hours later.
“We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally,” an Oklahoma spokesman told the paper when asked for comment.
The arrest of Robison, a highly touted early enrollee, comes just hours after he took part in the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday. It also follows a few days after teammate and Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield pled guilty to several charges, including public intoxication, in a case in Arkansas.
Stoops still hasn’t announced any sort of formal punishment for Mayfield yet and it could be a while before anything surfaces on what Robison has to do to earn himself back into the good graces of the coaching staff. For now though, safe to assume that a few calls, texts and face-to-face meetings are going on in Norman to remind players of what not to do this offseason after a fairly newsworthy past few weeks for the team.