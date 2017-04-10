Former Oregon assistant David Reaves pleads no contest to drunk driving charge

Former Oregon assistant David Reaves pleaded no contest to charges of DUII, careless driving and refusal of a breath test, ending a saga that cost the embattled his assistant his job in January.
Hired at Oregon to follow Willie Taggart from South Florida to Eugene, Reaves was arrested in late January for driving with a .14 blood alcohol content, nearly twice the legal limit. He was quickly placed on administrative leave, then resigned. He was paid $60,000 and change on a 2-year contract that was set to pay him a total of $600,000.
The arrest happened so early in Reaves’s brief Oregon tenure that he had not yet moved to Eugene, meaning he had to fly in from his Tampa home to make his initial court appearance. Reaves was not present on Monday and offered no comment. “Mr. Reaves was accused of these allegations and it cost him significantly,” attorney Hugh Duvall said, via The Oregonian. “He is back at his home in Tampa and still in the process of putting the pieces back together after this.”
As terms of Reaves’s plea, he was sentenced to a court-ordered diversion program, to abstain from alcohol and drugs for one year, to blow into an ignition interlock device before starting his car, to attend a Victim Impact Panel equivalent in Florida, and to pay a $965 fine. The case against Reaves will be dismissed following his completion of the diversion program.
The additional charges were dropped in exchange for Reaves’s no-contest plea.
Former Illinois wide receiver Desmond Cain will transfer to North Dakota State, the player revealed Monday.
“I would like to start off by thanking the University of Illinois, Tim Beckman, and Bill Cubit for giving me a shot at a great degree and allowing me to play for one of the greatest institutions,” Cain announced on his Twitter account. “I would like to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career at North Dakota State for the next two years!”
A three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Fla., Cain ranked third on the club as a true freshman in 2015, hauling in 53 grabs for 492 yards and a touchdown. His Fighting Illini tenure peaked at No. 3 Ohio State with a 10-catch, 102-yard performance.
However, a knee injury and a coaching change saw Cain’s standing in Champaign change. He appeared in only five games in 2016, catching five passes for 61 yards.
As an interdivisional transfer, Cain will be eligible to play for the Bison immediately in 2017.
Former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes passed away Monday, the program has confirmed. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal was the first to report the news. He was 79.
Dykes played college football at Stephen F. Austin and immediately went into the high school ranks, bouncing around the state before landing a job on Darrell Royal‘s staff at Texas in 1972. He remained with the Longhorns for five years before leaving for assistant coaching jobs at New Mexico and Mississippi State.
Dykes returned to Texas to take another high school coaching job in 1980 before re-joining the college ranks as the defensive coordinator under David McWilliams at Texas Tech in 1984. He was promoted to the head coach after three seasons, where he remained for 13 seasons.
Under Dykes’s watch, the Red Raiders reached seven bowl games, won 82 games — Dykes left the school as its all-time wins leader — and earned two top-20 final rankings. Dykes’s success led to the Mike Leach era to follow his 1999 departure, and he also recruited current head coach Kliff Kingsbury to Lubbock in the late 1990’s.
Dykes was also, of course, the father of former Louisiana Tech and California Sonny Dykes, who is now an offensive analyst at TCU.
You would think by now that FBS programs would have learned to avoid scheduling a game against North Dakota State, but Arizona is the latest program to dare to schedule the Bison. Arizona will host North Dakota State on September 17, 2022.
Arizona is the third Pac-12 school on a future football schedule. North Dakota state previously had games scheduled against Oregon (2020) and Colorado (2024).
North Dakota State has won six straight games against FBS opponents spanning from 2010 through 2016. Victims along the way have included Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa. North Dakota State is not currently scheduled to face another FBS opponent until meeting Oregon on the road in 2020, and the future games against Arizona and Colorado are the only other games against FBS opponents currently lined up.
Of course, scheduling North Dakota State may be more acceptable to some compared to some other FCS programs or even some FBS opponents right now given the recent string of success, but how good will the Bison be by the time these games against FBS opponents come up? Who knows for sure. The Bison were just blocked from winning a national championship last season, but they will likely remain a national contender at the FCS level in 2017.
Unlike the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, the Pac-12 does not have a scheduling requirement for teams to play another power conference opponent each season. The conference also does not restrict its members from scheduling FCS opponents, as the Big Ten has recently moved in the direction of doing. Arizona will play one FCS opponent each of the next four seasons according to the current schedule (NAU in 2017, 2019; Southern Utah in 2018; Portland State in 2020).
The defending national champions welcomed the family back to Death Valley on Saturday for the conclusion of spring practices. The annual spring game drew a crowd of over 60,000 fans, which was more than 10,000 fans from the previous spring. As a result, Clemson currently leads the pack when it comes to spring game attendance, although that time at the top of the charts may not last very long if history is any indication.
A crowd of at least 60,000 fans is certainly nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to spring football, but Clemson should be expected to struggle to stay ahead of some of the annual heavy hitters in spring football attendance with upcoming spring games on tap. That begins this weekend when Ohio State holds its annual spring football game. Last year, the Buckeyes set a new national spring record with a crowd of 100,189, which topped the 99,391 Ohio State drew the previous spring in 2015. Hitting 100,000 fans may not be expected again in Columbus this weekend, but the history of the past few seasons shows Ohio State is among the top draws in the spring. In each of the previous three springs, Ohio State has had over 61,000 fans attend its spring game. Clemson may have won the battle on the field with Ohio State last January, but Urban Meyer may get the upper hand where it counts the most; spring game attendance (this is a joke, obviously. I’m clarifying that now because I know someone will get me on Twitter or in the comment section if I do not).
Ohio State is not the only spring powerhouse Clemson may slip behind in the coming weeks. Nebraska is another traditional leader in spring game attendance and the Huskers wrap up the spring in Lincoln this week. Nebraska has drawn over 72,000 fans each of the past two seasons and this year should see somewhere between 60,000-72,000 fans once again.
Next week will see Georgia (93,000 fans last year but roughly 46,000 fans each of the previous two seasons) make a push and defending Big Ten champion Penn State (65,000 last season) look to capitalize on the success of last season to fuel the enthusiasm for the Blue-White Game this spring. Not to be forgotten next week, of course, is Alabama. The Crimson Tide regularly pack in over 60,000 fans for its spring game and drew over 76,000 fans last season.