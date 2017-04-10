Purdue DB Andy Chelf shot, tweets he’s ‘blessed to see another day’

It appears one member of the Purdue football program has avoided what could’ve been a fatal catastrophe.
According to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier, Boilermaker defensive back Andy Chelf was the victim of an off-campus shooting early Sunday morning. Police do not believe that the wound was self-inflicted, and that “there is a shooter” involved.
From the newspaper’s report:
Police found… Chelf, 20, about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Wiggins Street with a single gunshot wound in his torso, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. David Van Vactor said.
The safety was transported to a local hospital, although it’s unclear if he remains hospitalized or in what condition. On his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon, however, Chelf intimated that he’s OK.
No arrests have been made in connection to what’s an ongoing investigation.
“First and foremost, we are thankful that Andy is on the road to recovery, and we are appreciative of the hospital staff,” a statement from the school read. “Our Office of the Dean of Students, as it does in any such case, has been in touch with Andy and his family to offer its assistance. A number of our coaches and players spent Sunday at the hospital. We certainly will do whatever we can to assist the West Lafayette Police Department in its investigation of the incident.”
A three-star 2015 recruit, Chelf has yet to play a down for the Boilermakers, missing one full season because of a torn ACL. He’s expected to compete for playing time in 2017.
Former Oregon assistant David Reaves pleaded no contest to charges of DUII, careless driving and refusal of a breath test, ending a saga that cost the embattled his assistant his job in January.
Hired at Oregon to follow Willie Taggart from South Florida to Eugene, Reaves was arrested in late January for driving with a .14 blood alcohol content, nearly twice the legal limit. He was quickly placed on administrative leave, then resigned. He was paid $60,000 and change on a 2-year contract that was set to pay him a total of $600,000.
The arrest happened so early in Reaves’s brief Oregon tenure that he had not yet moved to Eugene, meaning he had to fly in from his Tampa home to make his initial court appearance. Reaves was not present on Monday and offered no comment. “Mr. Reaves was accused of these allegations and it cost him significantly,” attorney Hugh Duvall said, via The Oregonian. “He is back at his home in Tampa and still in the process of putting the pieces back together after this.”
As terms of Reaves’s plea, he was sentenced to a court-ordered diversion program, to abstain from alcohol and drugs for one year, to blow into an ignition interlock device before starting his car, to attend a Victim Impact Panel equivalent in Florida, and to pay a $965 fine. The case against Reaves will be dismissed following his completion of the diversion program.
The additional charges were dropped in exchange for Reaves’s no-contest plea.
Former Illinois wide receiver Desmond Cain will transfer to North Dakota State, the player revealed Monday.
“I would like to start off by thanking the University of Illinois, Tim Beckman, and Bill Cubit for giving me a shot at a great degree and allowing me to play for one of the greatest institutions,” Cain announced on his Twitter account. “I would like to announce that I will be furthering my education and football career at North Dakota State for the next two years!”
A three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Fla., Cain ranked third on the club as a true freshman in 2015, hauling in 53 grabs for 492 yards and a touchdown. His Fighting Illini tenure peaked at No. 3 Ohio State with a 10-catch, 102-yard performance.
However, a knee injury and a coaching change saw Cain’s standing in Champaign change. He appeared in only five games in 2016, catching five passes for 61 yards.
As an interdivisional transfer, Cain will be eligible to play for the Bison immediately in 2017.
Former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes passed away Monday, the program has confirmed. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal was the first to report the news. He was 79.
Dykes played college football at Stephen F. Austin and immediately went into the high school ranks, bouncing around the state before landing a job on Darrell Royal‘s staff at Texas in 1972. He remained with the Longhorns for five years before leaving for assistant coaching jobs at New Mexico and Mississippi State.
Dykes returned to Texas to take another high school coaching job in 1980 before re-joining the college ranks as the defensive coordinator under David McWilliams at Texas Tech in 1984. He was promoted to the head coach after three seasons, where he remained for 13 seasons.
Under Dykes’s watch, the Red Raiders reached seven bowl games, won 82 games — Dykes left the school as its all-time wins leader — and earned two top-20 final rankings. Dykes’s success led to the Mike Leach era to follow his 1999 departure, and he also recruited current head coach Kliff Kingsbury to Lubbock in the late 1990’s.
Dykes was also, of course, the father of former Louisiana Tech and California Sonny Dykes, who is now an offensive analyst at TCU.
You would think by now that FBS programs would have learned to avoid scheduling a game against North Dakota State, but Arizona is the latest program to dare to schedule the Bison. Arizona will host North Dakota State on September 17, 2022.
Arizona is the third Pac-12 school on a future football schedule. North Dakota state previously had games scheduled against Oregon (2020) and Colorado (2024).
North Dakota State has won six straight games against FBS opponents spanning from 2010 through 2016. Victims along the way have included Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa. North Dakota State is not currently scheduled to face another FBS opponent until meeting Oregon on the road in 2020, and the future games against Arizona and Colorado are the only other games against FBS opponents currently lined up.
Of course, scheduling North Dakota State may be more acceptable to some compared to some other FCS programs or even some FBS opponents right now given the recent string of success, but how good will the Bison be by the time these games against FBS opponents come up? Who knows for sure. The Bison were just blocked from winning a national championship last season, but they will likely remain a national contender at the FCS level in 2017.
Unlike the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC, the Pac-12 does not have a scheduling requirement for teams to play another power conference opponent each season. The conference also does not restrict its members from scheduling FCS opponents, as the Big Ten has recently moved in the direction of doing. Arizona will play one FCS opponent each of the next four seasons according to the current schedule (NAU in 2017, 2019; Southern Utah in 2018; Portland State in 2020).