Purdue DB Andy Chelf shot, tweets he’s ‘blessed to see another day’

It appears one member of the Purdue football program has avoided what could’ve been a fatal catastrophe.

According to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier, Boilermaker defensive back Andy Chelf was the victim of an off-campus shooting early Sunday morning. Police do not believe that the wound was self-inflicted, and that “there is a shooter” involved.

From the newspaper’s report:

Police found… Chelf, 20, about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Wiggins Street with a single gunshot wound in his torso, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. David Van Vactor said.

The safety was transported to a local hospital, although it’s unclear if he remains hospitalized or in what condition. On his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon, however, Chelf intimated that he’s OK.

Blessed to see another day… don’t take things for granted. — andy chelf (@Andy_Chelf) April 9, 2017

No arrests have been made in connection to what’s an ongoing investigation.

“First and foremost, we are thankful that Andy is on the road to recovery, and we are appreciative of the hospital staff,” a statement from the school read. “Our Office of the Dean of Students, as it does in any such case, has been in touch with Andy and his family to offer its assistance. A number of our coaches and players spent Sunday at the hospital. We certainly will do whatever we can to assist the West Lafayette Police Department in its investigation of the incident.”

A three-star 2015 recruit, Chelf has yet to play a down for the Boilermakers, missing one full season because of a torn ACL. He’s expected to compete for playing time in 2017.