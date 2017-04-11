CB John Johnson leaving UCLA as a grad transfer

A starter for the first couple of spring practices this offseason, John Johnson has now decided to take his leave of the Bruins.

Jim Mora confirmed over the weekend that Johnson has decided to transfer from his football program. According to the head coach, the cornerback’s “not dissatisfied or anything like that, it’s really a career move for him.”

Johnson will be leaving the university as a graduate transfer after earning his degree in the next couple of months.

“It’s important for him to get his master’s somewhere and so he’s going to do that. So I wish him the best,” Mora said according to the Los Angeles Daily News. “We loved having him here, he’s a great kid and we wish him the best.”

A four-star 2013 recruit, Johnson was rated as the No. 16 corner in the country. After injuries cost him his first two seasons, Johnson played in 18 the last two. He started five of those contests.

Johnson is also the older brother of Jaylon Johnson, a four-star 2017 recruit who signed with Utah earlier this year.