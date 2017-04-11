Clemson grad transfer CB opts for Oklahoma State over Houston, UCF

That certainly didn’t take long.
Earlier today, it was reported that Adrian Baker (pictured, center) had whittled his transfer to-do list down to Oklahoma State, Houston and UCF. This evening, the former Clemson defensive back has confirmed to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com that he has made a decision as to where he’ll continue his collegiate playing career — the Big 12 OSU.
“I think they have an opportunity to compete for a national championship,” Baker told Trotter. “I’m hoping I can come in there and help.”
Baker will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer for the secondary-needy Cowboys. The 2017 season will, barring an unexpected bid for a sixth year from the NCAA, be his final season of eligibility.
A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.
Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice. In early February, Baker opted to transfer from the reigning national champions.