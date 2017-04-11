Clemson transfer Adrian Baker down to trio of landing spots

A little over two months after deciding to transfer from the reigning national champions, Adrian Baker is zeroing in on a new college football home.
According to ESPN.com‘s Jake Trotter, Baker has whittled his transfer to-do list down to Oklahoma State, Houston and UCF. Baker has visited all three of those schools and told Trotter that he would like to make a decision on his next destination next month.
Earlier this month, the defensive back had visited the Big 12 OSU.
Regardless of where the cornerback ends up, he’ll be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. The 2017 season will, barring an unexpected bid for a sixth year from the NCAA, be his final season of eligibility.
A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.
Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice.
An offseason of adjustments to Bill Snyder‘s Kansas State coaching staff continues, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
K-State announced late Tuesday morning that Snyder has hired Jon Fabris as his defensive ends coach. This will serve as Fabris’ second stint in Manhattan as he spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons with Snyder’s Wildcats.
“Jon is a quality person, dedicated husband and father as well as a dedicated leader and teacher of young men,” Snyder said in a statement. “He has a proven record here at Kansas State. He will again be an asset to our defense and to Sean with our special teams. I’m pleased to have him back with us.”
Fabris fills the hole created by the departure of Mike Cox, who left last month as K-State’s linebackers coach to spend more time with his family.
In addition to Fabris’ hiring, the football program also announced that Blake Seiler will take over as linebackers coach. Seiler was also promoted to co-defensive coordinator in what likely completes the shuffling of Snyder’s 2017 staff.
In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.
In the end, there were one too many injury hurdles for Drake Johnson to navigate and get over.
Jim Harbaugh confirmed Monday that the Michigan running back has decided to hang up his football cleats and call it a career in the sport. While Johnson would’ve been an obvious candidate for a sixth season of eligibility, the Wolverines head coach indicated that the back simply doesn’t have it in him anymore.
“He’s not going to continue with football,” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com. “(I’m not sure) he’s able to. Medically, emotionally — it just hasn’t been (where it needed to be).”
In April of 2016, Johnson was run over by a forklift while stretching at U-M’s indoor track building. Harbaugh said it “was a miracle, right up there with Easter,” that Johnson wasn’t more severely injured. “It would’ve killed a lesser man,” the coach added.
Johnson didn’t play at all in 2016 as a fifth-year senior.
That was merely the most recent health setback for the three-star 2012 recruit.
Johnson tore the ACL in his left knee, while scoring a touchdown, in the loss to Ohio State to close out the 2014 season. In the 2013 opener, he tore the ACL in the same knee and missed the remainder of the season.
Returning in 2014, Johnson was the Wolverines’ third-leading rusher in 2014 with 361 yards. His four rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.
In 2015, he ran for 271 yards and another four rushing touchdowns as he started one of the 12 games in which he played. The rushing yards were second on the team.
With Georgia Tech looking to replace Justin Thomas at quarterback, Matthew Jordan was widely viewed as the likely successor under center. At this point in time, though, those succession plans have been placed on indefinite hold.
Tech confirmed Monday that Jordan will miss the remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ spring because of an unspecified foot injury. The junior sustained the non-contact injury during an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday.
The issue will sideline Jordan for the squad’s final six practice sessions as well as the April 21 spring game. The football program offered no timetable for a possible return.
“It’s unfortunate that Matthew will miss the rest of the spring but we’re looking forward to getting him back and competing for the starting position as soon as possible,” head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement.
Of the four players vying for the starting job — junior TaQuon Marshall, redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones being the others — Jordan is easily the most experienced.
The past two seasons, Jordan has thrown for a combined 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. More importantly, given the nature of Tech’s offense, he’s rushed for 404 yards and eight touchdowns in the same span. His six rushing touchdowns last season were tied with the man he has been expected to replace, Thomas, for second on the team.
The other three contenders have thrown for a combined nine yards and rushed for 72. All of those numbers belong to Marshall.
Oregon State has added some experienced depth to its offensive backfield.
Monday, OSU confirmed reports that surfaced over the weekend that Trevorris Johnson has been added to its football roster. Coming to Corvallis as a graduate transfer, the running back will be eligible to play for the Beavers immediately in 2017.
“I want to be a part of a special team that is on the rise to win championships,” a statement from Johnson. “I’m a physical running back and the Oregon State offense fits my skillset. In addition, all the people I met at OSU were very welcoming and made me feel right at home.”
“We are very excited to have someone of Trevorris’ ability, character and focus join our program,” head coach Gary Andersen said in his statement. “He brings a level of maturity to our team on and off the field.
Johnson decided to transfer from TCU earlier this offseason.
The past three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for 789 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries. In 2016, Johnson ran for 225 yards (5.5 ypc) and four touchdowns.
His best season came in 2014, when he totaled 302 yards and his other four touchdowns on the ground. That year, he set single-game career-highs in yards (105) and touchdowns (two) on just 10 carries in an 82-27 woodshedding of Texas Tech.