Clemson transfer Adrian Baker down to trio of landing spots

A little over two months after deciding to transfer from the reigning national champions, Adrian Baker is zeroing in on a new college football home.

According to ESPN.com‘s Jake Trotter, Baker has whittled his transfer to-do list down to Oklahoma State, Houston and UCF. Baker has visited all three of those schools and told Trotter that he would like to make a decision on his next destination next month.

Earlier this month, the defensive back had visited the Big 12 OSU.

Regardless of where the cornerback ends up, he’ll be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. The 2017 season will, barring an unexpected bid for a sixth year from the NCAA, be his final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.

Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice.