Jim Harbaugh hoping Grant Newsome can play… in 2018

There’s yet another update on what seems to be the mother of all knee injuries.

In early October, Grant Newsome went down with what was thought to be a significant knee injury during Michigan’s win over Wisconsin. Two days later, Jim Harbaugh confirmed it was about as serious a knee injury as a football player could suffer, and that Newsome would miss the remainder of the 2016 season.

The left tackle ultimately spent a whopping 38 days in the hospital before being allowed to go home. Five months later, Newsome remains sidelined as his teammates go through spring practice, and it doesn’t appear he’ll be able to join them on the field for the upcoming season, either, as the head coach indicated 2018 as a “more realistic” return date .

“(He’s doing) much better. He had a thing on the bottom of his foot that wasn’t healed, really from just being in bed as long as he was (post surgery),” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com.”The next thing will be to start running, things of that nature. It’ll be a process. I don’t think (he’ll be back) this year.

“Right now, we’re hoping for next year. … (2018 may be) more realistic.”

Newsome started the first five games of the season at left tackle after starting one game as a true freshman in 2015. The 6-7, 318-pound tackle will not be eligible for a medical hardship waiver for last season as he played in more than 30 percent of the Wolverines’ games.