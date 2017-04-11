Jim Harbaugh hoping Grant Newsome can play… in 2018

The left tackle ultimately spent a whopping 38 days in the hospital before being allowed to go home. Five months later, Newsome remains sidelined as his teammates go through spring practice, and it doesn’t appear he’ll be able to join them on the field for the upcoming season, either, as the head coach indicated 2018 as a “more realistic” return date .
“(He’s doing) much better. He had a thing on the bottom of his foot that wasn’t healed, really from just being in bed as long as he was (post surgery),” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com.”The next thing will be to start running, things of that nature. It’ll be a process. I don’t think (he’ll be back) this year.
“Right now, we’re hoping for next year. … (2018 may be) more realistic.”
Newsome started the first five games of the season at left tackle after starting one game as a true freshman in 2015. The 6-7, 318-pound tackle will not be eligible for a medical hardship waiver for last season as he played in more than 30 percent of the Wolverines’ games.
Miami QB hopeful Jack Allison suffers shoulder sprain in weekend scrimmage
One of the participants in Miami’s derby to replace Brad Kaaya suffered a setback on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jack Allison sustained a sprained throwing shoulder during the Hurricanes’ full-contact scrimmage. The Miami Herald first reported the injury, and head coach Mark Richt confirmed it on Tuesday.
“He has a bruised shoulder, basically,” Richt said. “Some people call it a bruise, some people call it a strain. There’s different ways to term it. When the shoulder separates, it comes apart. It did not come apart. It’s just bruised, and it’s sore. He’s already getting his range of motion back, which is good. He’s day-by-day. I saw him this morning. He’s doing [vertical movements with his arm], he couldn’t do that the day before. Things are moving in a good direction as far as that’s concerned.”
Richt told the Herald Miami’s quarterbacks were sacked “four to eight” times during the full-contact scrimmage.
Additionally, both the Heraldand the Palm Beach Postare reporting Allison also suffered a concussion during the scrimmage.
Allison is a redshirt freshman who has, obviously, not played for the ‘Canes yet. Kaaya threw 1,188 of Miami’s 1,226 total passes — 96.9 percent — over his three seasons on campus.
Rice took three years to study the issue, and found people liked its Old English “R” logo. And that was pretty much it.
So on Tuesday the Owls debuted brand new secondary logos and word marks, complete with updated uniforms for each team on campus.
“Our goal with the brand refresh was to create a consistent aesthetic that best represents Rice,” AD Joe Karlgaard said in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to create something clear and visually memorable that would complement our primary mark, the Old English R.”
As a result, the new look is, in Rice’s words, “dynamic, sharp, aggressive and relevant.”
Be the judge for yourself below (all images courtesy Rice athletics):
The football team can carry its script “R” helmets over to the 2017 season, though it will have new jerseys, crudely screen-capped below.
Louisville the new home for South Carolina transfer Boosie Whitlow
One of the many South Carolina transfers this offseason has found a new college football home.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Boosie Whitlow stated Monday night that he will be enrolling at Louisville and continuing his playing career with the Cardinals. The defensive end, whose Twitter timeline features numerous retweets of welcomes to the U of L, also confirmed the move to Scout.com.
Former South Carolina OLB @BoosieWhitlow tells me there’s “no doubt” that Louisville is place for him. More to come at Cardinal Authority
North Carolina and Troy were also programs that Whitlow had considered.
Whitlow will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He’ll then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016. A couple of months later, Whitlow opted to transfer from USC.
Washington confirms long-term contract extension for Chris Petersen
Back in November, it was reported that Washington was in talks with Chris Petersen on a contract extension of up to 10 years. Tuesday, that talk came to fruition.
The football program announced via a press release that Petersen has signed a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. The contract is, for now, officially scheduled to expire Jan. 31, 2024.
Petersen’s old deal had two years remaining on it and would’ve paid him $4 million annually. The new deal will average nearly $5 million annually and is expected to make him the highest-paid head coach in the Pac-12.
Should the Huskies win the Pac-12 championship game, Petersen would be in line for a $100,000 bonus per the terms of the new deal. He could earn another $450,000 bonus for playing in the College Football Playoff championship game, with another $50,000 possible for winning that game.
The buyout numbers should Petersen leave for another job at any level would go from $3 million in the first year to $2.5 million in Years 2 and 3 to $1.5 million in Years 4-9 to nothing owed in Year 10.
In his third season with the Huskies last year, Petersen guided UW to a 12-2 record and its first-ever playoff berth. The 12 wins tied for the most in school history, and gave the program its first season with double-digit wins since 2000.
One final note: all of Petersen’s nine on-field assistants had their contracts adjusted as well.