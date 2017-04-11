K-State hires one defensive coach, promotes another

An offseason of adjustments to Bill Snyder‘s Kansas State coaching staff continues, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

K-State announced late Tuesday morning that Snyder has hired Jon Fabris as his defensive ends coach. This will serve as Fabris’ second stint in Manhattan as he spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons with Snyder’s Wildcats.

“Jon is a quality person, dedicated husband and father as well as a dedicated leader and teacher of young men,” Snyder said in a statement. “He has a proven record here at Kansas State. He will again be an asset to our defense and to Sean with our special teams. I’m pleased to have him back with us.”

Fabris fills the hole created by the departure of Mike Cox, who left last month as K-State’s linebackers coach to spend more time with his family.

In addition to Fabris’ hiring, the football program also announced that Blake Seiler will take over as linebackers coach. Seiler was also promoted to co-defensive coordinator in what likely completes the shuffling of Snyder’s 2017 staff.

In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.