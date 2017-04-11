Louisville the new home for South Carolina transfer Boosie Whitlow

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of the many South Carolina transfers this offseason has found a new college football home.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Boosie Whitlow stated Monday night that he will be enrolling at Louisville and continuing his playing career with the Cardinals. The defensive end, whose Twitter timeline features numerous retweets of welcomes to the U of L, also confirmed the move to Scout.com.

Former South Carolina OLB @BoosieWhitlow tells me there’s “no doubt” that Louisville is place for him. More to come at Cardinal Authority — Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) April 10, 2017

North Carolina and Troy were also programs that Whitlow had considered.

Whitlow will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He’ll then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016. A couple of months later, Whitlow opted to transfer from USC.