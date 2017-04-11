Miami QB hopeful Jack Allison suffers shoulder sprain in weekend scrimmage

One of the participants in Miami’s derby to replace Brad Kaaya suffered a setback on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jack Allison sustained a sprained throwing shoulder during the Hurricanes’ full-contact scrimmage. The Miami Herald first reported the injury, and head coach Mark Richt confirmed it on Tuesday.

“He has a bruised shoulder, basically,” Richt said. “Some people call it a bruise, some people call it a strain. There’s different ways to term it. When the shoulder separates, it comes apart. It did not come apart. It’s just bruised, and it’s sore. He’s already getting his range of motion back, which is good. He’s day-by-day. I saw him this morning. He’s doing [vertical movements with his arm], he couldn’t do that the day before. Things are moving in a good direction as far as that’s concerned.”

Richt told the Herald Miami’s quarterbacks were sacked “four to eight” times during the full-contact scrimmage.

Additionally, both the Herald and the Palm Beach Post are reporting Allison also suffered a concussion during the scrimmage.

Allison is a redshirt freshman who has, obviously, not played for the ‘Canes yet. Kaaya threw 1,188 of Miami’s 1,226 total passes — 96.9 percent — over his three seasons on campus.