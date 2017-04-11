Presumptive front-runner for starting QB job at Georgia Tech out for rest of spring with foot injury

With Georgia Tech looking to replace Justin Thomas at quarterback, Matthew Jordan was widely viewed as the likely successor under center. At this point in time, though, those succession plans have been placed on indefinite hold.
Tech confirmed Monday that Jordan will miss the remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ spring because of an unspecified foot injury. The junior sustained the non-contact injury during an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday.
The issue will sideline Jordan for the squad’s final six practice sessions as well as the April 21 spring game. The football program offered no timetable for a possible return.
“It’s unfortunate that Matthew will miss the rest of the spring but we’re looking forward to getting him back and competing for the starting position as soon as possible,” head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement.
Of the four players vying for the starting job — junior TaQuon Marshall, redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones being the others — Jordan is easily the most experienced.
The past two seasons, Jordan has thrown for a combined 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. More importantly, given the nature of Tech’s offense, he’s rushed for 404 yards and eight touchdowns in the same span. His six rushing touchdowns last season were tied with the man he has been expected to replace, Thomas, for second on the team.
The other three contenders have thrown for a combined nine yards and rushed for 72. All of those numbers belong to Marshall.
Oregon State has added some experienced depth to its offensive backfield.
Monday, OSU confirmed reports that surfaced over the weekend that Trevorris Johnson has been added to its football roster. Coming to Corvallis as a graduate transfer, the running back will be eligible to play for the Beavers immediately in 2017.
“I want to be a part of a special team that is on the rise to win championships,” a statement from Johnson. “I’m a physical running back and the Oregon State offense fits my skillset. In addition, all the people I met at OSU were very welcoming and made me feel right at home.”
“We are very excited to have someone of Trevorris’ ability, character and focus join our program,” head coach Gary Andersen said in his statement. “He brings a level of maturity to our team on and off the field.
Johnson decided to transfer from TCU earlier this offseason.
The past three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for 789 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries. In 2016, Johnson ran for 225 yards (5.5 ypc) and four touchdowns.
His best season came in 2014, when he totaled 302 yards and his other four touchdowns on the ground. That year, he set single-game career-highs in yards (105) and touchdowns (two) on just 10 carries in an 82-27 woodshedding of Texas Tech.
A starter for the first couple of spring practices this offseason, John Johnson has now decided to take his leave of the Bruins.
Jim Mora confirmed over the weekend that Johnson has decided to transfer from his football program. According to the head coach, the cornerback’s “not dissatisfied or anything like that, it’s really a career move for him.”
Johnson will be leaving the university as a graduate transfer after earning his degree in the next couple of months.
“It’s important for him to get his master’s somewhere and so he’s going to do that. So I wish him the best,” Mora said according to the Los Angeles Daily News. “We loved having him here, he’s a great kid and we wish him the best.”
A four-star 2013 recruit, Johnson was rated as the No. 16 corner in the country. After injuries cost him his first two seasons, Johnson played in 18 the last two. He started five of those contests.
Johnson is also the older brother of Jaylon Johnson, a four-star 2017 recruit who signed with Utah earlier this year.
It appears one member of the Purdue football program has avoided what could’ve been a fatal catastrophe.
According to the West Lafayette Journal & Courier, Boilermaker defensive back Andy Chelf was the victim of an off-campus shooting early Sunday morning. Police do not believe that the wound was self-inflicted, and that “there is a shooter” involved.
From the newspaper’s report:
Police found… Chelf, 20, about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Wiggins Street with a single gunshot wound in his torso, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. David Van Vactor said.
The safety was transported to a local hospital, although it’s unclear if he remains hospitalized or in what condition. On his personal Twitter account Sunday afternoon, however, Chelf intimated that he’s OK.
No arrests have been made in connection to what’s an ongoing investigation.
“First and foremost, we are thankful that Andy is on the road to recovery, and we are appreciative of the hospital staff,” a statement from the school read. “Our Office of the Dean of Students, as it does in any such case, has been in touch with Andy and his family to offer its assistance. A number of our coaches and players spent Sunday at the hospital. We certainly will do whatever we can to assist the West Lafayette Police Department in its investigation of the incident.”
A three-star 2015 recruit, Chelf has yet to play a down for the Boilermakers, missing one full season because of a torn ACL. He’s expected to compete for playing time in 2017.
Former Oregon assistant David Reaves pleaded no contest to charges of DUII, careless driving and refusal of a breath test, ending a saga that cost the embattled his assistant his job in January.
Hired at Oregon to follow Willie Taggart from South Florida to Eugene, Reaves was arrested in late January for driving with a .14 blood alcohol content, nearly twice the legal limit. He was quickly placed on administrative leave, then resigned. He was paid $60,000 and change on a 2-year contract that was set to pay him a total of $600,000.
The arrest happened so early in Reaves’s brief Oregon tenure that he had not yet moved to Eugene, meaning he had to fly in from his Tampa home to make his initial court appearance. Reaves was not present on Monday and offered no comment. “Mr. Reaves was accused of these allegations and it cost him significantly,” attorney Hugh Duvall said, via The Oregonian. “He is back at his home in Tampa and still in the process of putting the pieces back together after this.”
As terms of Reaves’s plea, he was sentenced to a court-ordered diversion program, to abstain from alcohol and drugs for one year, to blow into an ignition interlock device before starting his car, to attend a Victim Impact Panel equivalent in Florida, and to pay a $965 fine. The case against Reaves will be dismissed following his completion of the diversion program.
The additional charges were dropped in exchange for Reaves’s no-contest plea.