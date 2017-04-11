Presumptive front-runner for starting QB job at Georgia Tech out for rest of spring with foot injury

With Georgia Tech looking to replace Justin Thomas at quarterback, Matthew Jordan was widely viewed as the likely successor under center. At this point in time, though, those succession plans have been placed on indefinite hold.

Tech confirmed Monday that Jordan will miss the remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ spring because of an unspecified foot injury. The junior sustained the non-contact injury during an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday.

The issue will sideline Jordan for the squad’s final six practice sessions as well as the April 21 spring game. The football program offered no timetable for a possible return.

“It’s unfortunate that Matthew will miss the rest of the spring but we’re looking forward to getting him back and competing for the starting position as soon as possible,” head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement.

Of the four players vying for the starting job — junior TaQuon Marshall, redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones being the others — Jordan is easily the most experienced.

The past two seasons, Jordan has thrown for a combined 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. More importantly, given the nature of Tech’s offense, he’s rushed for 404 yards and eight touchdowns in the same span. His six rushing touchdowns last season were tied with the man he has been expected to replace, Thomas, for second on the team.

The other three contenders have thrown for a combined nine yards and rushed for 72. All of those numbers belong to Marshall.