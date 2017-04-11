Getty Images

Report: Michigan’s Drake Johnson hasn’t yet put end to playing career

Apr 11, 2017

Hold up. Might be time to tap the brakes a bit on this particular story.

Monday, Jim Harbaugh indicated that oft-injured running back Drake Johnson had decided to bring the curtain down on his football playing career. “He’s not going to continue with football. … Medically, emotionally — it just hasn’t been (there),” the Michigan head coach said.

Tuesday afternoon, however, mlive.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, is reporting that Johnson is still seeking a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA. “And, if that waiver goes through — and Johnson is physically able to compete — he does have an open invitation from Harbaugh to be a part of the 2017 team,” the website writes.

Whether Johnson would take advantage of the sixth season remains unclear, but the fact that he’s at least pursuing the medical hardship waiver indicates that, on some level, the running back hasn’t made a final decision on retiring from the sport.

Given his medical history, though, one could hardly blame him if he ultimately opted to walk away.

Johnson tore the ACL in his left knee, while scoring a touchdown, in the loss to Ohio State to close out the 2014 season. In the 2013 opener, he tore the ACL in the same knee and missed the remainder of the season.

Returning in 2014, Johnson was the Wolverines’ third-leading rusher in 2014 with 361 yards. His four rushing touchdowns were tied for second on the team.

In 2015, he ran for 271 yards and another four rushing touchdowns as he started one of the 12 games in which he played.  The rushing yards were second on the team.

Clemson grad transfer CB opts for Oklahoma State over Houston, UCF

Apr 11, 2017

That certainly didn’t take long.

Earlier today, it was reported that Adrian Baker (pictured, center) had whittled his transfer to-do list down to Oklahoma State, Houston and UCF.  This evening, the former Clemson defensive back has confirmed to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com that he has made a decision as to where he’ll continue his collegiate playing career — the Big 12 OSU.

“I think they have an opportunity to compete for a national championship,” Baker told Trotter. “I’m hoping I can come in there and help.”

Baker will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer for the secondary-needy Cowboys.  The 2017 season will, barring an unexpected bid for a sixth year from the NCAA, be his final season of eligibility.

A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season.  He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.

Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice.  In early February, Baker opted to transfer from the reigning national champions.

Jim Harbaugh hoping Grant Newsome can play… in 2018

Apr 11, 2017

There’s yet another update on what seems to be the mother of all knee injuries.

In early October, Grant Newsome went down with what was thought to be a significant knee injury during Michigan’s win over Wisconsin. Two days later, Jim Harbaugh confirmed it was about as serious a knee injury as a football player could suffer, and that Newsome would miss the remainder of the 2016 season.

The left tackle ultimately spent a whopping 38 days in the hospital before being allowed to go home.  Five months later, Newsome remains sidelined as his teammates go through spring practice, and it doesn’t appear he’ll be able to join them on the field for the upcoming season, either, as the head coach indicated 2018 as a “more realistic” return date .

“(He’s doing) much better. He had a thing on the bottom of his foot that wasn’t healed, really from just being in bed as long as he was (post surgery),” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com.”The next thing will be to start running, things of that nature. It’ll be a process. I don’t think (he’ll be back) this year.

“Right now, we’re hoping for next year. … (2018 may be) more realistic.”

Newsome started the first five games of the season at left tackle after starting one game as a true freshman in 2015.  The 6-7, 318-pound tackle will not be eligible for a medical hardship waiver for last season as he played in more than 30 percent of the Wolverines’ games.

Miami QB hopeful Jack Allison suffers shoulder sprain in weekend scrimmage

Apr 11, 2017

One of the participants in Miami’s derby to replace Brad Kaaya suffered a setback on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jack Allison sustained a sprained throwing shoulder during the Hurricanes’ full-contact scrimmage. The Miami Herald first reported the injury, and head coach Mark Richt confirmed it on Tuesday.

“He has a bruised shoulder, basically,” Richt said. “Some people call it a bruise, some people call it a strain. There’s different ways to term it. When the shoulder separates, it comes apart. It did not come apart. It’s just bruised, and it’s sore. He’s already getting his range of motion back, which is good. He’s day-by-day. I saw him this morning. He’s doing [vertical movements with his arm], he couldn’t do that the day before. Things are moving in a good direction as far as that’s concerned.”

Richt told the Herald Miami’s quarterbacks were sacked “four to eight” times during the full-contact scrimmage.

Additionally, both the Herald and the Palm Beach Post are reporting Allison also suffered a concussion during the scrimmage.

Allison is a redshirt freshman who has, obviously, not played for the ‘Canes yet. Kaaya threw 1,188 of Miami’s 1,226 total passes — 96.9 percent — over his three seasons on campus.

Rice debuts new logo, word marks

Apr 11, 2017

Rice took three years to study the issue, and found people liked its Old English “R” logo. And that was pretty much it.

So on Tuesday the Owls debuted brand new secondary logos and word marks, complete with updated uniforms for each team on campus.

“Our goal with the brand refresh was to create a consistent aesthetic that best represents Rice,” AD Joe Karlgaard said in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to create something clear and visually memorable that would complement our primary mark, the Old English R.”

As a result, the new look is, in Rice’s words, “dynamic, sharp, aggressive and relevant.”

Be the judge for yourself below (all images courtesy Rice athletics):

 

The football team can carry its script “R” helmets over to the 2017 season, though it will have new jerseys, crudely screen-capped below.