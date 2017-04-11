TCU grad transfer RB Trevorris Johnson lands at Oregon State

Oregon State has added some experienced depth to its offensive backfield.

Monday, OSU confirmed reports that surfaced over the weekend that Trevorris Johnson has been added to its football roster. Coming to Corvallis as a graduate transfer, the running back will be eligible to play for the Beavers immediately in 2017.

“I want to be a part of a special team that is on the rise to win championships,” a statement from Johnson. “I’m a physical running back and the Oregon State offense fits my skillset. In addition, all the people I met at OSU were very welcoming and made me feel right at home.”

“We are very excited to have someone of Trevorris’ ability, character and focus join our program,” head coach Gary Andersen said in his statement. “He brings a level of maturity to our team on and off the field.

Johnson decided to transfer from TCU earlier this offseason.

The past three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Johnson ran for 789 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries. In 2016, Johnson ran for 225 yards (5.5 ypc) and four touchdowns.

His best season came in 2014, when he totaled 302 yards and his other four touchdowns on the ground. That year, he set single-game career-highs in yards (105) and touchdowns (two) on just 10 carries in an 82-27 woodshedding of Texas Tech.