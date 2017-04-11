Washington confirms long-term contract extension for Chris Petersen

Back in November, it was reported that Washington was in talks with Chris Petersen on a contract extension of up to 10 years. Tuesday, that talk came to fruition.
The football program announced via a press release that Petersen has signed a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. The contract is, for now, officially scheduled to expire Jan. 31, 2024.
Petersen’s old deal had two years remaining on it and would’ve paid him $4 million annually. The new deal will average nearly $5 million annually and is expected to make him the highest-paid head coach in the Pac-12.
Should the Huskies win the Pac-12 championship game, Petersen would be in line for a $100,000 bonus per the terms of the new deal. He could earn another $450,000 bonus for playing in the College Football Playoff championship game, with another $50,000 possible for winning that game.
The buyout numbers should Petersen leave for another job at any level would go from $3 million in the first year to $2.5 million in Years 2 and 3 to $1.5 million in Years 4-9 to nothing owed in Year 10.
In his third season with the Huskies last year, Petersen guided UW to a 12-2 record and its first-ever playoff berth. The 12 wins tied for the most in school history, and gave the program its first season with double-digit wins since 2000.
One final note: all of Petersen’s nine on-field assistants had their contracts adjusted as well.
Rice took three years to study the issue, and found people liked its Old English “R” logo. And that was pretty much it.
So on Tuesday the Owls debuted brand new secondary logos and word marks, complete with updated uniforms for each team on campus.
“Our goal with the brand refresh was to create a consistent aesthetic that best represents Rice,” AD Joe Karlgaard said in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to create something clear and visually memorable that would complement our primary mark, the Old English R.”
As a result, the new look is, in Rice’s words, “dynamic, sharp, aggressive and relevant.”
Be the judge for yourself below (all images courtesy Rice athletics):
The football team can carry its script “R” helmets over to the 2017 season, though it will have new jerseys, crudely screen-capped below.
Louisville the new home for South Carolina transfer Boosie Whitlow
One of the many South Carolina transfers this offseason has found a new college football home.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Boosie Whitlow stated Monday night that he will be enrolling at Louisville and continuing his playing career with the Cardinals. The defensive end, whose Twitter timeline features numerous retweets of welcomes to the U of L, also confirmed the move to Scout.com.
Former South Carolina OLB @BoosieWhitlow tells me there’s “no doubt” that Louisville is place for him. More to come at Cardinal Authority
North Carolina and Troy were also programs that Whitlow had considered.
Whitlow will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He’ll then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
As a three-star 2015 freshman, Whitlow started three of the 12 games in which he played. He was credited with five tackles for loss that initial season, but didn’t see any action in 2016. A couple of months later, Whitlow opted to transfer from USC.
Clemson transfer Adrian Baker down to trio of landing spots
A little over two months after deciding to transfer from the reigning national champions, Adrian Baker is zeroing in on a new college football home.
According to ESPN.com‘s Jake Trotter, Baker has whittled his transfer to-do list down to Oklahoma State, Houston and UCF. Baker has visited all three of those schools and told Trotter that he would like to make a decision on his next destination next month.
Regardless of where the cornerback ends up, he’ll be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. The 2017 season will, barring an unexpected bid for a sixth year from the NCAA, be his final season of eligibility.
A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.
Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice.
K-State hires one defensive coach, promotes another
An offseason of adjustments to Bill Snyder‘s Kansas State coaching staff continues, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
K-State announced late Tuesday morning that Snyder has hired Jon Fabris as his defensive ends coach. This will serve as Fabris’ second stint in Manhattan as he spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons with Snyder’s Wildcats.
“Jon is a quality person, dedicated husband and father as well as a dedicated leader and teacher of young men,” Snyder said in a statement. “He has a proven record here at Kansas State. He will again be an asset to our defense and to Sean with our special teams. I’m pleased to have him back with us.”
Fabris fills the hole created by the departure of Mike Cox, who left last month as K-State’s linebackers coach to spend more time with his family.
In addition to Fabris’ hiring, the football program also announced that Blake Seiler will take over as linebackers coach. Seiler was also promoted to co-defensive coordinator in what likely completes the shuffling of Snyder’s 2017 staff.
In mid-February, Del Miller announced he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator. One day later, former K-State quarterback Collin Klein was announced as Miller’s replacement.