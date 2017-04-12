ACL tear for Mississippi State WR Malik Dear confirmed

The final day of Mississippi State’s spring practice brought some not-so-welcome injury confirmation.

Tuesday afternoon, Dan Mullen for the first time acknowledged that Malik Dear had suffered a torn ACL earlier on in spring practice. Surgery’s already been performed on the wide receiver’s knee, with the MSU head coach declining to rule Dear out for the 2017 season. Yet.

“It will be a while before we know where he’s at and whether or not he’d be available this season,” Mullen said. “I think it will be well into August before we have an idea.”

At the earliest, an early-October return could be in the cards for Dear. More than likely, though, the rising true junior will take a redshirt for the upcoming season.

If Dear is ultimately sidelined for 2017, it would serve as a significant blow for the Bulldogs’ offense.

The past two seasons, Dear has caught 45 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. His 23 receptions for 264 yards were third on the team last season. Additionally, he’s run for 234 yards and another two touchdowns on 28 carries in that span.