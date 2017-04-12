Attorney wants Greg Sankey off NCAA hearing regarding UNC

An attorney working to defend the University of North Carolina in an ongoing academic scandal does not want SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to be a part of the NCAA panel weighing in on the situation due to a perceived conflict of interest. The attorney went so far as to suggest it would be like having an SEC official refereeing a championship game between an SEC and ACC school.
Attorney Elliott Abrams issued his request to have Sankey removed from the panel to the NCAA earlier this month. In it, Abrams claims Sankey “has a personal, professional and institutional interest in the outcome.” The point Abrams is attempting to make is anything bad that happens to the UNC program instantly hurts the ACC as a whole and gives the SEC an edge in whatever perception battle Abrams thinks Sankey is out to defend.
That seems a bit far-fetched, as NCAA panels are routinely made up of representatives from across the NCAA landscape, and Sankey has never given a hint of jeopardizing his integrity before over such an issue. Few would honestly think the SEC commissioner would do all he could to slam another program in another conference merely because “it just means more” in the SEC.
It should be noted neither the SEC or UNC has commented on this request.
Of course, this was just one bit of the silly stuff coming out from attorneys in the state of North Carolina today. In a separate story, lawmakers in North Carolina proposed a bill that would threaten to pull both UNC and NC State out of the ACC if the conference were to boycott the state again due to the state’s controversial bathroom laws.
The idea of UNC and NC State suddenly hitting the realignment free agent market is fun to think about in a hypothetical sense, but this may be more of another example of politicians playing to their base and nothing more will come of it.
Kyle Trask exited spring practice behind Feleipe Franks on Florida’s quarterback depth chart. An injury threatens to push the redshirt freshman even further behind.
Wednesday, head coach Jim McElwain confirmed that Trask will undergo surgery this afternoon for what was described as a minor knee injury. While the coach did not specify the nature of the injury, it was reported this morning that Trask suffered a torn meniscus late during spring practice but played through it in the spring game.
The Gainesville Sun writes that McElwain described the procedure as “nothing major, a cleanup.” It’s expected Trask, a three-star 2016 recruit who redshirted his true freshman season, will be sidelined from football-related activities for 4-6 weeks, meaning he should be fully recovered well ahead of the start of summer camp.
In that spring game, Trask completed 6-of-15 passes for 66 yards and an interception going up against the first-team defense. Facing the second-team defense, Franks completed eight of his 14 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Coming out of that spring game, McElwain said there’s “no doubt” the redshirt freshman Franks is ahead in the race to become the starting quarterback.
Nearly two months after deciding to transfer from Clemson, Scott Pagano is on the verge of pulling the trigger on his next collegiate destination.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Pagano informed the website via a text message that he will transfer to either Oklahoma or Oregon. The defensive tackle will make his decision known at some point Friday.
Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.
As a graduate transfer, Pagano will be immediately eligible at either the Big 12 or Pac-12 program. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.
For the second day in a row, Oklahoma State is the landing spot for a Power Five graduate transfer.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Aaron Cochran announced that he’ll “be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University.” Late last month, the 6-8, 350-pound offensive lineman had whittled his transfer to-do list down to OSU, Auburn and Texas Tech.
In early February, Cochran announced that he would be transferring from Cal.
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. A full 10 of those starts came this past season.
Tuesday, defensive back Adrian Baker, a graduate transfer from Clemson, confirmed that he had picked OSU over Houston and UCF. Both Baker and Cochran will be eligible to play immediately for the Cowboys in 2017.
If anyone should know what’s going through Chris Robison‘s head, it’s Baker Mayfield.
This past weekend, Robison became the second Oklahoma quarterback this offseason to be arrested for public intoxication. The first? The starter Mayfield, who Tuesday talked about the “higher standard” that’s in place at Oklahoma and how the players, not the coaching staff, have failed when it comes to off-the-field behavior.
From The Oklahoman:
I think people have let it slip a little bit and gotten a little lackadaisical about all the off-the-field stuff. But I think the standard has never gone away, it just needs to be made more apparent. We just need a little reminder and we’ll be good from there. …
“I think it can be said that I might have set a bad example first but we all know there’s a higher standard here. Not just being quarterbacks, but at the University of Oklahoma there’s a tradition here at Oklahoma that compares to no other.
“We’ve got to realize that expectation and those standards and rise up to it and be the ones that everybody looks at in every single situation. We’ve got to be accountable and let everybody know that we have the responsibility and they can look up to us no matter what. …
“[The coaching staff is] not letting anything slip. That’s not something coach Stoops or anyone on his staff would ever let anybody let that slip. He’s always done his job well and we have to do ours. They bring us here for a reason and we have to rise up to the occasion and do that.
Given the whole Joe Mixon situation and how literally breaking a woman’s face played out, it would be far from surprising if Mayfield’s comments are met with, at minimum, raised eyebrows and didn’t ultimately devolve into extreme incredulity at the “higher standard” of which Bob Stoops‘ starting quarterback speaks.