Either Oklahoma or Oregon to be next home for Clemson graduate transfer Scott Pagano

Nearly two months after deciding to transfer from Clemson, Scott Pagano is on the verge of pulling the trigger on his next collegiate destination.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Pagano informed the website via a text message that he will transfer to either Oklahoma or Oregon. The defensive tackle will make his decision known at some point Friday.
Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.
As a graduate transfer, Pagano will be immediately eligible at either the Big 12 or Pac-12 program. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.
For the second day in a row, Oklahoma State is the landing spot for a Power Five graduate transfer.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Aaron Cochran announced that he’ll “be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University.” Late last month, the 6-8, 350-pound offensive lineman had whittled his transfer to-do list down to OSU, Auburn and Texas Tech.
In early February, Cochran announced that he would be transferring from Cal.
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. A full 10 of those starts came this past season.
Tuesday, defensive back Adrian Baker, a graduate transfer from Clemson, confirmed that he had picked OSU over Houston and UCF. Both Baker and Cochran will be eligible to play immediately for the Cowboys in 2017.
If anyone should know what’s going through Chris Robison‘s head, it’s Baker Mayfield.
This past weekend, Robison became the second Oklahoma quarterback this offseason to be arrested for public intoxication. The first? The starter Mayfield, who Tuesday talked about the “higher standard” that’s in place at Oklahoma and how the players, not the coaching staff, have failed when it comes to off-the-field behavior.
From The Oklahoman:
I think people have let it slip a little bit and gotten a little lackadaisical about all the off-the-field stuff. But I think the standard has never gone away, it just needs to be made more apparent. We just need a little reminder and we’ll be good from there. …
“I think it can be said that I might have set a bad example first but we all know there’s a higher standard here. Not just being quarterbacks, but at the University of Oklahoma there’s a tradition here at Oklahoma that compares to no other.
“We’ve got to realize that expectation and those standards and rise up to it and be the ones that everybody looks at in every single situation. We’ve got to be accountable and let everybody know that we have the responsibility and they can look up to us no matter what. …
“[The coaching staff is] not letting anything slip. That’s not something coach Stoops or anyone on his staff would ever let anybody let that slip. He’s always done his job well and we have to do ours. They bring us here for a reason and we have to rise up to the occasion and do that.
Given the whole Joe Mixon situation and how literally breaking a woman’s face played out, it would be far from surprising if Mayfield’s comments are met with, at minimum, raised eyebrows and didn’t ultimately devolve into extreme incredulity at the “higher standard” of which Bob Stoops‘ starting quarterback speaks.
The final day of Mississippi State’s spring practice brought some not-so-welcome injury confirmation.
Tuesday afternoon, Dan Mullen for the first time acknowledged that Malik Dear had suffered a torn ACL earlier on in spring practice. Surgery’s already been performed on the wide receiver’s knee, with the MSU head coach declining to rule Dear out for the 2017 season. Yet.
“It will be a while before we know where he’s at and whether or not he’d be available this season,” Mullen said. “I think it will be well into August before we have an idea.”
At the earliest, an early-October return could be in the cards for Dear. More than likely, though, the rising true junior will take a redshirt for the upcoming season.
If Dear is ultimately sidelined for 2017, it would serve as a significant blow for the Bulldogs’ offense.
The past two seasons, Dear has caught 45 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. His 23 receptions for 264 yards were third on the team last season. Additionally, he’s run for 234 yards and another two touchdowns on 28 carries in that span.
To all of those who have chased the Gruden-to-college rumors over the last several years, rejoice. Chucky’s back. Temporarily.
Indiana announced Tuesday that Jon Gruden will serve as an honorary coach for the Hoosiers’ spring game that will be televised Thursday night on the Big Ten Network. The other honorary coach? Gruden’s father, Jim Gruden.
The honor will likely be a little sweeter for the elder Gruden as he served as an IU assistant on Lee Corso‘s coaching staff from 1973-76.
Gruden hasn’t been a coach at a college football program since 1991 at Pittsburgh — and at the NFL level since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 — yet he’s been connected to collegiate head-coaching jobs at Tennessee (twice), Notre Dame, Louisville, Oregon, Miami, Colorado and Texas among others over the last decade or so.