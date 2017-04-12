Either Oklahoma or Oregon to be next home for Clemson graduate transfer Scott Pagano

Nearly two months after deciding to transfer from Clemson, Scott Pagano is on the verge of pulling the trigger on his next collegiate destination.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Pagano informed the website via a text message that he will transfer to either Oklahoma or Oregon. The defensive tackle will make his decision known at some point Friday.

Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.

As a graduate transfer, Pagano will be immediately eligible at either the Big 12 or Pac-12 program. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.