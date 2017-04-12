Jon Gruden, his father to serve as honorary coaches for Indiana’s spring game

To all of those who have chased the Gruden-to-college rumors over the last several years, rejoice. Chucky’s back. Temporarily.
Indiana announced Tuesday that Jon Gruden will serve as an honorary coach for the Hoosiers’ spring game that will be televised Thursday night on the Big Ten Network. The other honorary coach? Gruden’s father, Jim Gruden.
The honor will likely be a little sweeter for the elder Gruden as he served as an IU assistant on Lee Corso‘s coaching staff from 1973-76.
Jon Gruden and his father and former IU assistant coach, Jim Gruden (1973-77), will serve as honorary coaches at the Cream & Crimson Game. pic.twitter.com/aAStBjExMu
— Indiana Football (@HoosierFootball) April 11, 2017
Gruden hasn’t been a coach at a college football program since 1991 at Pittsburgh — and at the NFL level since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 — yet he’s been connected to collegiate head-coaching jobs at Tennessee (twice), Notre Dame, Louisville, Oregon, Miami, Colorado and Texas among others over the last decade or so.