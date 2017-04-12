Middle Tennessee players investigated and suspended for Snapchat video of puppy being beaten

Middle Tennessee defensive lineman Justin Akins and linebacker Shalom Alvarez have been suspended by the football program as they are being investigated for alleged animal cruelty.
The alleged cruelty was seen in a Snapchat video. In it, Alvarez was allegedly seen hitting a puppy four times. The Snapchat account belonged to Akins and was reported to police by somebody who had seen the video on the social network.
According to the Associated Press, Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro said the images seen in the video were disturbing. Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill suspended the players for the duration of the investigation, which is a standard protocol. The two players will reportedly have to perform community service for local animal welfare groups.
Akins played in 13 games last season for the Blue Raiders, recording 27 tackles.
A key offensive coach that was part of an undefeated season at Auburn is coming back. Al Borges has been added to the Auburn staff as an offensive analyst, according to multiple reports and confirmed by an Auburn spokesperson.
Borges was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn from 2004 through 2007, and he received a good amount of praise for Auburn’s 13-0 season in 2004, which finished No. 2 in the AP and coaches polls without a chance to compete for the BCS national championship (which was won by USC against Oklahoma). Borges resigned from his position as offensive coordinator at Auburn prior to the team’s bowl game at the end of the 2007 season.
Borges went on to take on the offensive coordinator role at San Diego State under Brady Hoke. He followed Hoke to Michigan in 2011 and spent the past two seasons at San Jose State after a year off from coaching in 2014. Though he will not be coaching for the Tigers this time around, his offensive mindset should be a good addition to the staff. Auburn was sixth in the SEC in total offense and scoring last season.
An attorney working to defend the University of North Carolina in an ongoing academic scandal does not want SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to be a part of the NCAA panel weighing in on the situation due to a perceived conflict of interest. The attorney went so far as to suggest it would be like having an SEC official refereeing a championship game between an SEC and ACC school.
Attorney Elliott Abrams issued his request to have Sankey removed from the panel to the NCAA earlier this month. In it, Abrams claims Sankey “has a personal, professional and institutional interest in the outcome.” The point Abrams is attempting to make is anything bad that happens to the UNC program instantly hurts the ACC as a whole and gives the SEC an edge in whatever perception battle Abrams thinks Sankey is out to defend.
That seems a bit far-fetched, as NCAA panels are routinely made up of representatives from across the NCAA landscape, and Sankey has never given a hint of jeopardizing his integrity before over such an issue. Few would honestly think the SEC commissioner would do all he could to slam another program in another conference merely because “it just means more” in the SEC.
It should be noted neither the SEC or UNC has commented on this request.
Of course, this was just one bit of the silly stuff coming out from attorneys in the state of North Carolina today. In a separate story, lawmakers in North Carolina proposed a bill that would threaten to pull both UNC and NC State out of the ACC if the conference were to boycott the state again due to the state’s controversial bathroom laws.
The idea of UNC and NC State suddenly hitting the realignment free agent market is fun to think about in a hypothetical sense, but this may be more of another example of politicians playing to their base and nothing more will come of it.
Kyle Trask exited spring practice behind Feleipe Franks on Florida’s quarterback depth chart. An injury threatens to push the redshirt freshman even further behind.
Wednesday, head coach Jim McElwain confirmed that Trask will undergo surgery this afternoon for what was described as a minor knee injury. While the coach did not specify the nature of the injury, it was reported this morning that Trask suffered a torn meniscus late during spring practice but played through it in the spring game.
The Gainesville Sun writes that McElwain described the procedure as “nothing major, a cleanup.” It’s expected Trask, a three-star 2016 recruit who redshirted his true freshman season, will be sidelined from football-related activities for 4-6 weeks, meaning he should be fully recovered well ahead of the start of summer camp.
In that spring game, Trask completed 6-of-15 passes for 66 yards and an interception going up against the first-team defense. Facing the second-team defense, Franks completed eight of his 14 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Coming out of that spring game, McElwain said there’s “no doubt” the redshirt freshman Franks is ahead in the race to become the starting quarterback.
Nearly two months after deciding to transfer from Clemson, Scott Pagano is on the verge of pulling the trigger on his next collegiate destination.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Pagano informed the website via a text message that he will transfer to either Oklahoma or Oregon. The defensive tackle will make his decision known at some point Friday.
Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.
As a graduate transfer, Pagano will be immediately eligible at either the Big 12 or Pac-12 program. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.