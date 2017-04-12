Oklahoma State wins out over Auburn, Texas Tech for Cal grad transfer Aaron Cochran

For the second day in a row, Oklahoma State is the landing spot for a Power Five graduate transfer.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Aaron Cochran announced that he’ll “be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University.” Late last month, the 6-8, 350-pound offensive lineman had whittled his transfer to-do list down to OSU, Auburn and Texas Tech.
Glad to say that I’ll be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University! #GoPokes
— Aaron Cochran (@Cochran_Aaron) April 12, 2017
In early February, Cochran announced that he would be transferring from Cal.
Cochran started 16 of the 28 games in which he played during his Cal career. A full 10 of those starts came this past season.
Tuesday, defensive back Adrian Baker, a graduate transfer from Clemson, confirmed that he had picked OSU over Houston and UCF. Both Baker and Cochran will be eligible to play immediately for the Cowboys in 2017.