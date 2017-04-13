Ex-Baylor hoops player might give Bears football a shot

Ishmail Wainright may be done with basketball at Baylor, but he might not be done with sports at the collegiate level at the school.
Citing two separate sources, SicEm365.com is reporting that “Wainright is heavily considering playing tight end for the Baylor football team in the 2017 season.” “A second source familiar with the situation confirmed that Wainright ‘might’ be part of Baylor’s football program,” the website added.
Tuesday, Wainright was in attendance at BU’s football practice, albeit in street clothes.
First-year head football coach Matt Rhule was borderline coquettish when asked about the potential for Wainright to play for him this season, even as the potential football Bear seemingly indicated he’s going to give a sport he hasn’t played since his freshman year in high school a go.
Wainright used up his college basketball eligibility following the the 2016-17 hoops season, but would have one year of football eligibility at his disposal as he didn’t take a redshirt in the other sport.
As part of the Bears basketball team that earned a trip to the Sweet Sixteen this season, Wainright, a 6-5, 235-pound forward, averaged just over five points and five rebounds a game.
Such a sport-to-sport move by Wainright would be far from unprecedented at the Waco institution.
Rico Gathers made the same move as Wainright is reportedly exploring and ended up being a sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, Demetri Goodson made the move to BU after playing three years of basketball at Gonzaga earlier this decade and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a cornerback in 2013.
Not surprisingly, the ACC’s Labor Day tradition will continue for another year.
The conference confirmed Thursday that the 2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State opener in Tallahassee will be played on Labor Day night. No specific kickoff time has been announced for a game that will, of course, be televised by ESPN.
FSU will be making its eighth appearance on the holiday, Tech its fourth since the league’s tradition began in 2004. FSU last hosted a Labor Day night game in 2009.
The 2018 game will mark the first between the football programs since 2012 and the Hokies first trip to Tallahassee since 2008.
It had been previously announced that Georgia Tech and Tennessee will close out the first full weekend of the 2017 season at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Labor Day night.
It appears there will be another option on the graduate transfer quarterback market.
Bob Davie confirmed earlier this week that JaJuan Lawson has decided to transfer from New Mexico and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Lawson, firmly behind entrenched starter and fifth-year senior Lamar Jordan on the depth chart, had been contemplating a move since the end of the 2016 season.
“We’ve given him some time, and it looks like he’s made his decision to move on. … I wish him nothing but the best,” the Lobos head coach said according to the Albuquerque Journal.
“I love what JaJuan’s done for this program. … I fully back him. He’s been a totally unselfish guy, a good player that’s never really, quite honestly, gotten his opportunity to play.”
It’s believed that Lawson, who will be leaving the Lobos as a graduate transfer, is considering a pair of unnamed FCS football programs.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Lawson played in four games the past two seasons. In that limited playing time, Lawson completed three of his five passes for 54 yards. He also ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
A key offensive coach that was part of an undefeated season at Auburn is coming back. Al Borges has been added to the Auburn staff as an offensive analyst, according to multiple reports and confirmed by an Auburn spokesperson.
Borges was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn from 2004 through 2007, and he received a good amount of praise for Auburn’s 13-0 season in 2004, which finished No. 2 in the AP and coaches polls without a chance to compete for the BCS national championship (which was won by USC against Oklahoma). Borges resigned from his position as offensive coordinator at Auburn prior to the team’s bowl game at the end of the 2007 season.
Borges went on to take on the offensive coordinator role at San Diego State under Brady Hoke. He followed Hoke to Michigan in 2011 and spent the past two seasons at San Jose State after a year off from coaching in 2014. Though he will not be coaching for the Tigers this time around, his offensive mindset should be a good addition to the staff. Auburn was sixth in the SEC in total offense and scoring last season.
Middle Tennessee defensive lineman Justin Akins and linebacker Shalom Alvarez have been suspended by the football program as they are being investigated for alleged animal cruelty.
The alleged cruelty was seen in a Snapchat video. In it, Alvarez was allegedly seen hitting a puppy four times. The Snapchat account belonged to Akins and was reported to police by somebody who had seen the video on the social network.
According to the Associated Press, Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro said the images seen in the video were disturbing. Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill suspended the players for the duration of the investigation, which is a standard protocol. The two players will reportedly have to perform community service for local animal welfare groups.
Akins played in 13 games last season for the Blue Raiders, recording 27 tackles.