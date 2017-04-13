Ex-Boise State DT found not guilty of felony after biting off part of teammate’s ear

I don’t know how many different ways I can write “another headline I’d never thought I’d type,” so I won’t even try.

According to the Idaho Statesman, former Boise State defensive tackle Dereck Boles was found not guilty of felony mayhem by a jury Thursday afternoon. It had been alleged that, in February of 2016, Boles bit off a sizable chunk of the ear of a Broncos safety, Chanceller James, at a house party.

From the Statesman:

Boles was formally charged in May 2016 for biting off a portion of safety Chanceller James’ ear in an altercation, which had stemmed from a morning workout Feb. 12 in which James said Boles had argued with a member of the strength staff. The team was forced to do additional work after the outburst. James needed reconstructive surgery to repair the injury, which had taken off about a third of the top of his right ear.

Boles claimed self defense, which the jury accepted.

“It went exactly the way we expected it to go, we expected justice would be done and justice was done,” Boles’ attorney, Joe Miller, said.

In late February of last year, Boise State confirmed that Boles had been dismissed from the football program for violating unspecified team rules.

A two-star member of the Broncos’ 2014 recruiting class, Boles took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2015, Boles played in all 13 games and was credited with four tackles for loss. That total of tackles for loss would’ve been tied with Jabril Frazier for the team lead among returning linemen in 2016 before Boles went all Mike Tyson.