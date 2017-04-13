Female kicker making college football scholarship history

And some gender history, for that matter.

Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported, Becca Longo signed a National Letter of Intent at a ceremony at her high school to play both basketball and football at Div. II Adams State in Colorado. It’s believed that Longo is the first female to sign a college football letter of intent for a NCAA Division I or II program.

Longo connected on 30-of-33 extra point attempts and one field goal, a 30-yarder, as a senior at hr Arizona high school.

“I contacted [Adams State] during the season, and after the season I got contacted back by them,” said Longo. “The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit.

“I went on my visit and I absolutely fell in love.”

Adams State is coached by former Washington State quarterback Timm Rosenbach, who said he sees Longo “as a football player who earned it” and doesn’t think about the history he’s part of.

A handful of females have played, or attempted to play, football at the collegiate level, albeit as walk-ons.

The first female to score in a college football game was Liz Heaston, who converted on two of four extra points for Willamette of the NAIA in 1997. Four years later, Jacksonville State’s Ashley Martin become the first female to score in a Div. I game, kicking three extra points for the FCS program.

Katie Hnida, originally on the roster at Colorado before transferring under what ultimately became controversial circumstances, was successful on two point-after attempts for New Mexico in 2003 to become the first female to score in an FBS game. Months prior to that debut, Hnida attempted an extra point in the Las Vegas Bowl — it was blocked — becoming the first female to play in an FBS game.

In September of 2015, April Goss became the second as she was successful on a point-after attempt in Kent State’s win over Delaware State.

In the spring of 2012, Lauren Luttrell (HERE) and Mo Isom (HERE) fell short in their tryout attempts with Virginia Tech (HERE) and LSU (HERE), respectively.