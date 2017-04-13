New Mexico losing QB JaJuan Lawson as grad transfer

It appears there will be another option on the graduate transfer quarterback market.

Bob Davie confirmed earlier this week that JaJuan Lawson has decided to transfer from New Mexico and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. Lawson, firmly behind entrenched starter and fifth-year senior Lamar Jordan on the depth chart, had been contemplating a move since the end of the 2016 season.

“We’ve given him some time, and it looks like he’s made his decision to move on. … I wish him nothing but the best,” the Lobos head coach said according to the Albuquerque Journal.

“I love what JaJuan’s done for this program. … I fully back him. He’s been a totally unselfish guy, a good player that’s never really, quite honestly, gotten his opportunity to play.”

It’s believed that Lawson, who will be leaving the Lobos as a graduate transfer, is considering a pair of unnamed FCS football programs.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Lawson played in four games the past two seasons. In that limited playing time, Lawson completed three of his five passes for 54 yards. He also ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.