Getty Images

West Virginia governor reportedly trying to oust Doc Holliday at Marshall, bring back Bob Pruett

Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Living in the state now, it’s utterly fascinating when the backroom politicking in God’s Country gets a public airing.

The latest example?  Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Charleston Gazette-Mail is reporting that newly-elected governor Jim Justice, a Marshall graduate, as are his wife and daughter, “has sought to oust the head football coach, Doc Holliday, and install his longtime friend and former Herd coach Bobby Pruett.”

The West Virginia Democrat met with Marshall president Jerome Gilbert in early December, a meeting that reportedly was the initial step in the governor seeking to have Holliday replaced as the Thundering Herd’s head coach. “I probably shouldn’t comment on that,” Gilbert told the Gazette-Mail Wednesday night, adding, “it’s unfortunate that this information got out.”

A statement from one of Justice’s staffers said that “[i]t was not a meeting to say, ‘Fire the coach and hire Pruett. It was a meeting to say, ‘Ratchet up your game and do something to get yourself back to greatness.'”

A few months after that initial meeting, however, Justice reportedly “summoned five members of the school’s board of governors to his office at the Capitol” to again push for Holliday’s ouster.  None of those present at the meeting would delve into the specifics of what was discussed.

Holliday, who played his college football at West Virginia, has been the head coach at Marshall since 2010, guiding the Herd to a 53-37 mark in seven seasons.  He led the Herd to three straight double-digit win seasons from 2013-15, including a Conference USA title in 2014.  The program also has a perfect 4-0 mark in bowl games under Holliday.

A 3-9 mark in 2016, however, led some, including Justice, to call for Holliday’s ouster.

The 73-year-old Pruett, who played his college football at Marshall, was the head coach at his alma mater from 1996-2004.  His first season, and just before the move to the FBS level, the Herd, featuring Florida State transfer Randy Moss, went 15-0 and won the FCS national championship.  All told, Marshall went 94-23 in Pruett’s nine seasons.

Following the 2004 season, Pruett retired.  Four years later, he unretired to become the defensive coordinator at Virginia.  Pruett, who will turn 74 in June, retired a second time after just one season and hasn’t coached at any level since.

Oklahoam State launches cryptic Heisman campaign for Mason Rudolph

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Whoever is responsible for the social media content and Pr work at Oklahoma State may have just gotten to work after watching “National Treasure” or “Indiana Jones,” because the teaser for a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Mason Rudolph needed a decoder ring to figure things out.

I did not spend time trying to figure this one out, although I had a slight hunch. Thankfully, others on Twitter were able to crack the code shared by Oklahoma State on Twitter. Each letter in the message is two letters of the alphabet removed from the intended letter. Once you work through the secret message, you unveil the message “Mason Rudolph for Heisman.”

And there you go. The Heisman Trophy campaign season is officially underway in Stillwater. This year’s Heisman race should be a fun one with a number of talented players returning to the field this season, including Rudolph. When Bovada released their Heisman Trophy odds in late February, Rudolph was given a 14/1 shot to become Oklahoma State’s second Heisman Trophy winner in school history, joining Barry Sanders.

Rudolph passed for 4,091 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Female kicker making college football scholarship history

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

And some gender history, for that matter.

Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported, Becca Longo signed a National Letter of Intent at a ceremony at her high school to play both basketball and football at Div. II Adams State in Colorado.  It’s believed that Longo is the first female to sign a college football letter of intent for a NCAA Division I or II program.

Longo connected on 30-of-33 extra point attempts and one field goal, a 30-yarder, as a senior at hr Arizona high school.

“I contacted [Adams State] during the season, and after the season I got contacted back by them,” said Longo. “The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit.

“I went on my visit and I absolutely fell in love.”

Adams State is coached by former Washington State quarterback Timm Rosenbach, who said he sees Longo “as a football player who earned it” and doesn’t think about the history he’s part of.

A handful of females have played, or attempted to play, football at the collegiate level, albeit as walk-ons.

The first female to score in a college football game was Liz Heaston, who converted on two of four extra points for Willamette of the NAIA in 1997.  Four years later, Jacksonville State’s Ashley Martin become the first female to score in a Div. I game, kicking three extra points for the FCS program.

Katie Hnida, originally on the roster at Colorado before transferring under what ultimately became controversial circumstances, was successful on two point-after attempts for New Mexico in 2003 to become the first female to score in an FBS game. Months prior to that debut, Hnida attempted an extra point in the Las Vegas Bowl — it was blocked — becoming the first female to play in an FBS game.

In September of 2015, April Goss became the second as she was successful on a point-after attempt in Kent State’s win over Delaware State.

In the spring of 2012, Lauren Luttrell (HERE) and Mo Isom (HERE) fell short in their tryout attempts with Virginia Tech (HERE) and LSU (HERE), respectively.

Report: Michigan State football player subject of second sexual assault investigation

Getty Images
4 Comments
By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Already embroiled in one sexual assault controversy, this is exactly what Mark Dantonio didn’t need for his embattled football program.

A spokesperson with the Ingham County (Mich.) prosecutor’s office confirmed to mlive.com that a Michigan State football player is the subject of a sexual assault investigation.  The name of the player involved in the probe was not revealed.

“No evidentiary materials have been submitted to the prosecutor and no court filings have been made in the case,” the website writes.

In early February, three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations.  This latest case is separate from the first.

In mid-February, the same prosecutor’s office confirmed it had received a request from the MSU Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault Jan. 16.  The office continues to consider the request.

Outside of a statement released prior to the start of spring practice, Dantonio has said next to nothing regarding the controversies.  It was reported that more than a dozen players did not participate in the Spartans’ spring game, although it’s unknown how many of those were related to any suspensions doled out in connection to the sexual assault allegations.

From mlive.com:

On a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that in the 11 days since Michigan State held its spring game, the team has had players placed on suspension who were previously active.

Dantonio used the program term “red lock,” which he says is used for “various things,” to describe the status of the players. Players moving in and out of “red lock” is typical, Dantonio said.

2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State opener to be played Labor Day night

Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Not surprisingly, the ACC’s Labor Day tradition will continue for another year.

The conference confirmed Thursday that the 2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State opener in Tallahassee will be played on Labor Day night.  No specific kickoff time has been announced for a game that will, of course, be televised by ESPN.

FSU will be making its eighth appearance on the holiday, Tech its fourth since the league’s tradition began in 2004.  FSU last hosted a Labor Day night game in 2009.

The 2018 game will mark the first between the football programs since 2012 and the Hokies first trip to Tallahassee since 2008.

It had been previously announced that Georgia Tech and Tennessee will close out the first full weekend of the 2017 season at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Labor Day night.